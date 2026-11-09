Nebraska Extends Defensive Coordinator Rob Aurich's Contract by Two Years



Amid uncertainty, Husker Nation finally got some good news.



First-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Lincoln through 2030, head coach Matt Rhule announced.

“What it takes to win in college football: you need to have a great defense,” Rhule said during his weekly press conference Monday. “When I look at us defensively, I see a group that’s in the top 10, in the top 20 in a lot of categories. I see one of the top defenses in the Big Ten. When people have got hurt, they’ve just continued to put new people out there, and they continue to get better.”

“I’m excited about the defense. Want to continue to push them and encourage them,” he continued. “We went to Rob, and he signed an extension to stay with us for two more years. When I look at what we’re trying to build, we’re trying to build a team that can compete at the highest level. Defensively, I think we’re well on our way.”

Rhule is right: The defense does seem to be well on its way. Nebraska ranks 12th nationally in total defense and 17th in points allowed per game. The Blackshirts are the sixth-ranked unit in the Big Ten and have consistently put the Huskers in positions to win games. In fact, Nebraska could very well be 9-0 if not for an offense that has failed to score more than 17 points in each of its last four contests.

A year ago, NU finished 13th in the Big Ten in total defense and ranked 100th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game. Nine games into the 2026 season, the Blackshirts rank 11th nationally against the run, surrendering under 91 yards per contest.

Rob Aurich during a spring football practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

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That's good enough to win football games. Heck, it's good enough to help make the Big Red a playoff-contending team. Aurich deserves a contract extension as much as anyone on the coaching staff..

The Huskers have also made noticeable strides as a pass-rushing unit. Nebraska totaled 22 sacks in 13 games a season ago but already has 25 through nine contests this fall. Senior linebacker Javin Wright led the team with three sacks in 2025, while junior defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington has already recorded 4½ sacks this year.

Additionally, player development is hard to ignore. Senior linebacker Owen Chambliss and senior defensive back Andrew Marshall were both named midseason All-Americans. Others, such as Caleb Benning, Riley Van Poppel, and Donovan Jones, all of whom were with the program in 2025, have taken significant steps toward improving their game.

Jahsear Whittington rushes the quarterback in Nebraska's season opener. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aurich's contract extension is nothing short of positive news for the Huskers. He's quickly established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football, making his retention all the more important.



As Rhule said, Nebraska is attempting to continue elevating the program in the years ahead. Accomplishing that would only become more difficult without Aurich on board.

The extension for Aurich comes two days after Rhule chose the opposite path on the other side of the ball, firing offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.



Nebraska is mired in a four-game losing streak that has turned up the heat on the fourth-year head coach after a 5-0 start to the season. The Huskers, now 5-4, will try to snap that skid when they travel to the East Coast this weekend to face Rutgers.

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