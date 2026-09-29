Huskers Pass First B1G Test, Down Spartans 31-13

Do not adjust your television sets, Husker fans. What we saw Saturday night in East Lansing, Michigan was the real deal.

Nebraska beat Michigan State on the road for the first time since Jesus was a little baby (thanks Johnny Rodgers for the line). Actually the last time NU won at Michigan State was November 3, 2012. The last time Nebraska started 4-0 was 2016.

For the game, NU registered six sacks, won the turnover battle with a plus three advantage, held Michigan State to 39 total yards rushing, sacked the Maryland quarterbacks six times and beat the point spread by twelve points.

Not a bad day at the office.

Yes, Saturday’s win wasn’t over a team the caliber of an Oregon, Indiana or Ohio State. But guess what? Saturday, the Huskers beat the Spartans worse than Notre Dame (the current number three team in the nation) did just the week before. NU won 31-13 (by 18 points) and the Irish beat MSU 27-10 (by 17 points).

How ‘bout them apples?

But weren’t the Spartans without some of their key players when they played Nebraska? Didn’t that figure into Michigan’s struggles? Probably. But the Huskers also lost a couple of their really good players for most of the game including starting running back Jamal Rule and starting wide receiver Jacory Barney, Jr. Take that.

Clock Stoppers

Did anyone notice how often the officials had to stop play to tend to injured Michigan State players?

And why do you suppose that happened Saturday? Because the Blackshirts brought with them a very nasty attitude Husker fans haven’t seen in far too long.

Yes Virginia, there is a new sheriff in town and the dude’s dressed all in red.

Next Up

The 2-2 Maryland Terrapins are next on the Husker home schedule this Saturday at 3:00 CDT. NU out of the gate is listed as a 12.5 to 14.5 point favorite.

Things have been a bit rough this season at times for Maryland, winning their first two games to Hampton (62-0) and Connecticut (38-14) but losing the next two to Virginia Tech (26-35) and to UCLA Saturday (3-54).

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley comes to Lincoln to try to right his team’s ship. (Maryland was 4-8 last year.)

Nebraska’s defensive stats point to Maryland having a tough time in Lincoln.

NU leads MU in national scoring defense (#10 to #93), rush defense (#21 to #53), pass defense (#7 to #45) and total defense (#5 to #39). Offensive stats aren’t much better for Maryland, edging Nebraska in only one category: passing offense (#28 vs Nebraska at #57). More matchups on the game page.

One of the pressing questions is how much longer will Terps coach Mike Locksley have a job at Maryland? Their schedule isn’t going to get any easier for the Terps. The week after they play Nebraska, they have a road game at Ohio State. Later in the season they travel to USC on November 21st and host Penn State November 28th.

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