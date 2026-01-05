Nebraska Football Program Gets Much-Needed Good News by Landing Former Notre Dame Quarterback Kenny Minchey

Even the most loyal, head-to-toe, Nebraska-spirit-wearing fan will admit the Huskers’ program has gone through a rough patch since Nov. 1.

And that’s being polite.

Nov. 1 was the fateful night when the Huskers (6-2 going into the game) lost to USC at Memorial Stadium. The loss dashed their College Football Playoff hopes. And Huskers sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola broke his fibula and was lost for the season.

Soon, the former five-star prospect was lost forever when he announced on Instagram his intention to transfer.

Nebraska losses followed in three of the remaining four games, including the rivalry game against Iowa and the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah, to finish 7-6 for the second consecutive season.

Head coach Matt Rhule fired then replaced several assistant coaches — generally, not the sign of stability and prosperity in a football program.

Transfer portal defections are what they are, and it’s going to be this way until the rules change. The Huskers are losing players and the Huskers will sign new players, too. We’ll see the profit-and-loss bottom line on player turnover once the games begin in September.

Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey hands the ball off during the fourth quarter against Arkansas in September. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

But the Huskers unmistakably got a much-needed portal victory when they landed former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, who confirmed the news to ESPN.

“Cheer, cheer for old Nebraska.”

Notre Dame name carries weight

Much like Nebraska, Notre Dame football carries some cachet in the sport. Interestingly, the Fighting Irish’s last national championship was in 1988, several years before the Huskers won three national titles in the 1990s.

Still, Notre Dame is Notre Dame and signing its backup quarterback can’t be viewed as anything but good news. Minchey was the Huskers’ top transfer quarterback target.

Kenny Minchey (left) with fellow quarterbacks Blake Hebert (12) and CJ Carr during Notre Dame's Blue-Gold game . | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Minchey, a dual-threat quarterback who has two years of eligibility remaining, lost a spirited battle last offseason to redshirt freshman CJ Carr for the starting job.

There is a Nebraska connection with CJ Carr. His grandfather, Lloyd Carr, is the legendary Michigan coach who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national championship, a title shared with the Huskers.

CJ Carr, whose hometown of Saline, Michigan, is nine miles from Michigan Stadium, passed on the Wolverines — his dad, Jason, was a backup quarterback at Michigan — to play for Notre Dame.

Carr won the battle with Minchey and here we are, with Minchey headed to Lincoln.

The battle ahead

Freshman TJ Lateef started the remaining four games after Raiola’s injury, going 1-3. He showed some promise but never enough to firmly grab the starting job for 2026.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef runs against Penn State at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Minchey, who is 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, was at Notre Dame for three seasons. He played in just four games his first two seasons. After losing the starting job to Carr, Minchey was 20-of-26 passing for 196 yards in 2025. He rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Minchey was a four-star recruit from Pope John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

This gives Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen two mobile quarterbacks in Minchey and Lateef heading into the offseason — pending any further portal developments.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will have another quarterback to work with this offseason in Kenny Minchey. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

CJ Carr became one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this past season, leading the Irish to the cusp of the College Football Playoff. Would Minchey have had the same success? Is there a noticeable talent gap between the two?

“Statistically, as close as any quarterback competition I’ve ever been a part of,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said at a news conference in August after choosing Carr. “I was looking for that to be the reason to make a decision, and it wasn’t clear.”

We know Minchey is the guy Rhule wanted and that’s the guy the Huskers got.

We don’t know if any Notre Dame magic will rub off on the Huskers with Minchey. For now, with a bunch of transfer portal remaining and before a long offseason, simply landing Minchey has to put a smile on the faces on Husker football fans.

That’s a smile that has been missing for quite some time.

