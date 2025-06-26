Huskers Radio Network Has A New Omaha Affiliate
Omaha listeners have a new radio home for the Huskers.
The University of Nebraska and Playfly Sports announced Thursday the newest Huskers Radio Network affiliate is KOBM Boomer Radio. The station is owned by Walnut Media, which is based in Omaha and operates six radio stations.
Beginning July 7, Husker fans can tune in to Boomer 1490AM and 97.3FM to catch live broadcasts of Husker football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball, and the nightly talk show Sports Nightly. In the event of scheduling conflicts, broadcasts will air on KCRO 660AM. Husker Football programming also will air on 660AM KCRO.
"We are honored and excited to serve as the Omaha affiliate of the Husker Sports Network," said Steve Seline, Chairman of Walnut Media. "The popularity and success of the Men’s and Women’s sports teams, along with the incredible leadership of the Athletic Department, gives us great hope for the continued growth of the program and the fan base. As a local, family-owned company, we understand the importance of the Husker Athletic program and are very proud to enter into this partnership."
Boomer takes over for ESPN 590, which had been the exclusive Omaha affiliate since 2015. KFAB held the affiliate contract before that, operating as the home for Nebraska Cornhuskers broadcasts from 1926-96 and then again from 2001-15. KKAR (now KOIL) held the rights during that five-year stretch.
"Nebraska Athletics is proud to partner with Walnut Media to bring Husker Radio programming to the Omaha area. Their commitment to make all Husker Athletic programming a priority is a tremendous asset to our fans in all sports," said Brandon Meier, Senior Associate AD.
Walnut Media also operates Fremont stations Big Dog 98.9/1340 and The Best Mix 105.5, which have been affiliates for more than two decades.
A full list of Huskers Radio Network affiliates can be found here.
