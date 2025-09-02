Huskers Roll Out Big Game-Day Changes: No Re-Entry, Alcohol Sales & Fan Fest
The start of a Nebraska football season always feels like a statewide holiday.
That's how it felt in Kansas City last Thursday, and this Saturday will be no different. The Huskers open their 2025 home slate on Saturday, September 6. That's when they welcome the Akron Zips to Memorial Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. CDT kickoff.
While the action on the field will be the main attraction, fans heading to Lincoln for the home opener will notice plenty of new changes inside and outside the gates.
A Brand-New, No-Re-Entry Policy at Memorial Stadium
Perhaps the most eye-catching change is the introduction of a no-re-entry policy. Once a fan enters Memorial Stadium, their ticket is scanned and cannot be reused if they leave the stadium.
For years, Husker fans could step outside during the game and come back in. However, starting in 2025, that tradition comes to an end. The goal is to streamline operations, strengthen security, and cut down on disruptions. It means fans should plan carefully before walking through the gates.
Alcohol Sales Come to Nebraska Athletics
For the first time in Memorial Stadium history, alcohol will be sold at Husker football games. Nebraska Athletics has approved alcohol sales at all athletic venues, making this one of the most anticipated changes in decades.
Every purchase will require a valid government-issued ID, and fans will be limited to two beverages per person, per transaction. Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter or earlier if management deems it necessary.
To ensure responsible consumption, a designated driver program will be in place at guest service locations on both the east and west concourses. Adults who pledge to be a designated driver will receive a coupon for a free small soft drink or water. However, fans can also bring in empty water bottles and refill them at fountains inside Memorial Stadium.
Big Upgrades At the Concession Stands
Fans won’t have to worry about going hungry at Husker games. Concessions are getting a major upgrade with the help of Nebraska’s new partner, Aramark S+E. Local favorites like Runza, Valentino’s Pizza, and Wimmer’s Fairbury Red Hot Dogs will remain staples at GBR Classics stands. However, new specialty food concepts will bring fresh flavors to game day.
Some of the newest additions include Blackshirt BBQ, Tunnel Walk Tacos, Herbie’s Burger Co., Chick N Coop, Cornhuskers Crunch Nachos, 1923 Cheesesteak, 402 Snacks, and Cob Co. Each specialty stand will be located in specific sections, giving fans the chance to find their new favorite Husker game-day meal.
Along with new flavors, technology is being introduced to make food and beverage service faster than ever. Walk Thru Bru stations will handle alcohol purchases, and many locations will feature Mashgin checkout technology.
Changes to Stadium Rules and Seating
Memorial Stadium has also adjusted its rules for 2025. Personal backrests are no longer permitted, although seat cushions without backs are still allowed. For fans who prefer extra comfort, backrests will be available to rent on game days for $10 inside the concourse, with all transactions being cashless.
Memorial Stadium will remain a clear-bag-only venue, and fans will continue to walk through new screening technology at the gates. Nebraska adopted this system last year, and it has sped up entry while maintaining safety.
A New Pre-Game Tradition
This year, Nebraska Athletics is unveiling the Cornhusker Kickoff Fan Fest presented by Bud Light. Located inside the Hawks Championship Center just outside the stadium, this free event opens four hours before kickoff (or 8 a.m. for 11 a.m. starts).
The new Fan Fest will be a hub of excitement, featuring live music, food and drinks, Husker merchandise, kids’ activities, and autograph sessions with current and former student-athletes and coaches. The opening night event on September 6 will feature a performance from country duo Maddie and Tae.
Staying Connected With Verizon 5G upgrades
Verizon has doubled the number of antennas inside Memorial Stadium, rolling out 5G Ultra Wideband coverage for the 2025 season. Fans will now find it easier to share photos, stream highlights, and keep track of stats in real time.
Cashless, Mobile, and Modern
Fans should also be aware that Memorial Stadium is now fully cashless. No ATMs are available inside or near the stadium, and all purchases (tickets, concessions, or rentals) must be completed by card or mobile payment. Tickets are 100 percent digital and must be accessed via mobile devices.
For questions on game day, fans can visit the Ticket Office at Gate 10 or Gate 22. During the week, ticketing services are available at Gate 21 on the east side of the stadium.
Husker Legacy Walk Is Surely A Can’t-Miss Tradition
Before every home game, fans are encouraged to line the path for the Husker Legacy Walk, a tradition that has quickly become part of the Nebraska game-day heartbeat. The team arrives approximately two hours and fifteen minutes before kickoff. They will be exiting their buses at 14th and Vine streets before walking past the Nebraska Coliseum, through the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, and into the Osborne Legacy Complex.
Themed Games to Watch in 2025
September 13 against Houston Christian will celebrate Ag Day and honor the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class. On September 20, when Michigan visits, Nebraska will honor its legendary 1995 National Championship team. October 4 against Michigan State will mark Homecoming, while October 25 versus Northwestern will recognize Military Appreciation Day.
Perhaps the biggest stage comes on November 1 against USC, where fans will take part in a Memorial Stadium Black Out, paired with Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame recognition. The regular season concludes on Friday, November 28, against Iowa in the annual Black Friday showdown.
