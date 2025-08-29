Kamil Majchrzak Offers Classy Gesture After Odd Hat-Stealing Incident at U.S. Open
Fans flocked to celebrate with Kamil Majchrzak after he notched a five-set U.S. Open victory over Karen Khachanov on Thursday night in what was arguably the biggest win of his career. Majchrzak graciously signed autographs for those who made it down close enough to him to get their hands on a souvenir. One kid thought he'd be going home with the grand prize—a game-worn hat—only to have it taken away from him in stunning fashion.
The below clip, which has gone viral, shows an adult reach in and grab the hat clearly intended for a much younger person without even a pause. Before the youngster's protestations could be heard, the hat-grabber stuffed the headwear away in a bag.
It's pretty shocking stuff, even for the internet.
But that same internet has alerted Majchrzak to the incident, which escaped his notice in the heat of the moment. And he's tasking tennis fans with finding the hat's rightful owner so he can make it right.
"After the match I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy," he wrote. "Thanks to @asicstennis I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that. Hey Guys, could you help me find the Kid from my match.. If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM."
So it's possible this all has a happy ending. Even for the person who had the audacity to take the first hat without blinking an eye.