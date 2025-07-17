Breanna Stewart Shared a Sweet Moment With a Crying Young Fan
The New York Liberty beat the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever 98-77 on Thursday to head into the All-Star break with the second-best record in the league. Breanna Stewart was excellent in the game, scoring 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots.
She almost made a young fan's day before the game. Stewart took a break from her pregame warmup to meet a little girl wearing her jersey and holding a sign. The little girl was in tears just being that close to Stewart, but then the three-time champion and two-time MVP walked over to talk to the girl and it was priceless.
As Stewart hugged her the girl said, "I love you so much." Then Stewart signed her poster and jersey and took pictures. Just a tremendous moment for the girl and her family and another reminder of what a difference athletes can make by taking such a small bit of time out of their day.