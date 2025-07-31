Huskers Slot Receiver Janiran Bonner Takes Pride in Being Physical
Nebraska slot receiver Janiran Bonner isn’t like most players in that position in one simple way.
He likes to hit. He likes to deliver punishment. And he does it well.
Huskers wide receiver coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. knows it. He knows when Bonner hits someone, they remain hit.
"I take very much pride in being physical,” said Bonner, a junior who is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. “I feel that sets me apart from different receivers especially since I’m in the slot. You really don’t see much physicality from slot receivers.
“I take much pride from that especially coming from the roles where I was playing before.”
Bonner spoke at a news conference Thursday. He is a former fullback, which might be where his physical nature comes from. He played all 12 games at fullback in 2023. He made the switch to wide receiver in 2024.
Last season, he caught 11 passes for 67 yards and one touchdowns. He also had two carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.
He currently is listed as the backup slot receiver behind sophomore Jacory Barney Jr.
“This offseason I wanted to be more a part of the passing game but I’m still open to the role to play wherever our team can be successful,” said Bonner, who is from Ellenwood, Ga.
Huskers deep at wide receiver
Nebraska has wide receiver depth going into the 2025 training camp. There is spirted competition among the receiver group.
“I’d say yeah [the most competitive group at Nebraska in his time there],” Bonner said. “ I feel we got a lot of talent and a lot of different kind of receivers this year than before. Past years we always had good receivers. Got different kind — speed, physicality, size.”
Bonner said offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is emphasizing routine plays. “No doubt,” Bonner said. “He harps on that all the time — routine play, routine play.
“They’re going to open up everything. So that’s what we focus on, our routine plays. And that’s what we’re going to master.”
At his news conference Thursday, Holgorsen said about the wide receivers: “We just got more guys and the depth is what I’m encouraged about, especially at the wideout position. Adding four new guys. The young guys look good ...
“We have depth at wideout which will make those guys better.”
The wide receiver group might be better because of the intense competition they face in practice.
“They always play hard, no matter if they’re older or younger,” Bonner said about the Huskers secondary.
“So I wouldn’t really say ‘veteran’. We got a really good defense, so no matter if they’re older or younger you’re going get the best of them every rep.
“Every guy is going to give you some work. Iron sharpens iron. It doesn’t matter who is over there. They’re going to give you some work.”
Bonner twice was Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2024). He also is a four-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll student. He was named to the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023.
