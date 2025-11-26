Nebraska’s Ceyair Wright Thankful to be Leader for Huskers
Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright, a California guy, is smack right into the middle of the Huskers-Iowa rivalry. And he loves it, even being about 1,400 miles from home.
The senior’s life has gone from Los Angeles to Lincoln, and now he’s facing a huge game against the visiting Hawkeyes on Black Friday.
Iowa has won 9-of-10 games vs. Nebraska, including six consecutive games at Memorial Stadium. This game has deep meaning for the Huskers, to break the Iowa run of success.
“Earlier today I was talking with Marsh [defensive back Andrew Marshall who is from Eastvale, Calif.] and I was like, man, we’re really in Nebraska,” Wright said at a news conference this week.
“It’s crazy being as a kid from LA, you wouldn’t even think like that’s where you know you would end up, but you know life, everybody’s journey is different. Life takes you wherever.
“I think that being here has been a great thing for me. So last year while I was at Iowa I definitely was like ,’Damn this is crazy.’
“I’ve never even expected to be at the stadium [with Nebraska] but it was really cool. Really cool experience.”
The uncool part for Nebraska was the final score last year: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10, as the Hawkeyes overcame a 10-3 deficit in the fourth quarter, and won in typical Iowa fashion — as Wright knows.
“I definitely think there’s probably some lingering feelings but it’s important to stay in the moment. Recognize you can’t control the past but you can learn from it,” Wright said about last year’s Nebraska loss. “We’ve seen how things have gone in the past and we have to make sure we’re aware of those things going forward.
“I’m very impressed by their ability just to stay calm,” said Wright, who has publicly earned the praise of Huskers coach Matt Rhule frequently this season. “They’re in close games very frequently.
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes. And I think that is a true testament of a good team. One that works together, one that executes their assignments and stuff like that.
“So, it’ll be a great challenge for us. So, I’m impressed by that, the way that they do that.”
Wright as a leader
Nebraska is 7-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten. The Huskers' season was up and down. They are coming off a crushing, 37-10 loss at Penn State. With a win over Iowa and a bowl-game victory, the Huskers can finish with nine victories, coming off a 7-6 season in 2024.
“We’ve had some times [during the season] where we’ve had lapses, mental lapses,” Wright said. “And I take responsibility for that.
“I feel like, as a leader on the defense, it’s my job to make sure that we’re all together, all on the same page.
“And if that doesn’t happen, I want to point to the senior leadership. So, as somebody that’s a leader, I have to be better and making sure that everybody is doing what they need to be doing.”
Nebraska ranks second in the nation in pass defense. The Huskers have been among the best in the nation all season.
“People have kind of throughout the year, people have talked about the DB group and how we’ve been doing well,” Wright said. “I think that what’s really cool about that is how we’re so close as a room.”
What Nebraska means to Wright
This being Thanksgiving, Wright talked about what he is thankful for.
“It’s meant the world, honestly [being at Nebraska],” Wright said. “I feel like it’s been a transformative thing for me.
“Before I came out here, I was young, a little bit younger. I played football, but I had a lot of room to grow as a person and as a man.
“And I think that I had leadership qualities, but … I needed to be in a position where I could show them.
“I think that once I got here, I was a little bit struggling, struggling to figure things out, get into the system, understand the way things work. But over time, through support of my teammates, through support of my coaches, my family, my friends, I figured things out.
“I just continue to get better and continue to work at myself and work at my craft. So I’m grateful for Nebraska. I’m grateful for coach Rhule giving me the chance to come here and play for the fans, showing me love.
“It’s been an amazing time. So, I’m very thankful for it.”
