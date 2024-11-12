Huskers Today: November 12, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez continues to bring in the honors. On Monday, Rodriguez was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week. She averaged 4.17 digs per set last week to help the Huskers in road sweeps at No. 12 Oregon and Washington. In the process, she passed Kayla Banwarth for second all-time at Nebraska in career digs.
Nebraska women’s basketball is back in action tonight hosting Southern. NU is sitting at 2-0 and No. 21 in the AP Poll. The Huskers and Jaguars will tip off at 7 p.m. CST on B1G+.
Nebraska baseball now knows exactly who will be in the opposing dugout in mid-February for the opening weekend of games in Arizona. The field for the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational has been announced. Nebraska will open the season against UC Irvine on Feb. 14. The Huskers will then take on Vanderbilt and San Diego State over the next two days.
Chris Fort has released the third and final part to his series on the 1999 Nebraska football team. Fort delved into the season itself, the roster, and the legacy of what he calls, “the last elite Nebraska football team.” You can read all three parts right now below.
As for the current team, coach Matt Rhule Monday made the announcement that Dana Holgorsen will be taking over the play calling and acting as the offensive coordinator. Rhule said the change isn’t indicative of a shifting of his offensive philosophy.
As Erin Sorensen of he Counter Read points out on social media, since 2017, Nebraska’s first year of the current streak of no bowl game, 15 more points per game in November would have resulted in 17 more wins, making the Huskers bowl eligible every single year. As it stands, the Big Red are averaging just 18.3 points a game in Big Ten play this season, while the final three opponents are all averaging at least 26 points a game in conference play.
In the latest InterMat rankings, Nebraska wrestling stays at No. 3 in both the tournament and dual rankings, behind Penn State and Iowa. Four through six on both are Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Ohio State. Rounding out the top 10 on the tournament side, it is Missouri, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Cornell, while the dual side goes NC State, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, Dave Feit offers some takes on the move to have Dana Holgorsen as the offensive coordinator for the rest of the season, including that it was the right move. Tanner Johnson has released his latest Big Ten football head coach hot seat index, where Nebraska's next opponent in USC has their coach, Lincoln Riley, squarely on the hot seat.
