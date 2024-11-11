Nebraska Women's Basketball Rises Two Spots in Latest Associated Press Top 25
The Nebraska women's basketball team surged to No. 21 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday.
After a 2-0 start to the season with home wins against Omaha Southeastern Louisiana last week, the Huskers rose two spots from their preseason ranking. Nebraska handled Omaha 88-48 in their season-opening win on Nov. 4, but flirted with a near-slip against the Lady Lions on Saturday. Nebraska fought its way back to win 78-68.
The No. 21 ranking is the highest for the Huskers since being rated No. 22 during the 2022-23 season. Nebraska was last inside of the top 20 in the 2014-15 season, rising as high as No. 12.
Nebraska's Big Ten Conference foes represented well in the top 25, with the Big Ten featuring six programs in this week's poll. Four other teams received votes, giving the Big Ten over half of the conference representation by the Associated Press.
Big Ten favorites USC and UCLA lead the pack with their No. 3 and No. 5 ratings respectively. No. 11 Maryland and No. 12 Ohio State narrowly missed out on the top ten after the Terrapins jumped seven spots. No. 23 Illinois and No. 25 Oregon rounded out the conference's ranked teams, as Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, and Indiana all received votes.
The Southeastern Conference earned the top overall spot with No. 1 South Carolina continuing its traditional grip on the sport. The SEC also included three more teams in the top 10, with No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, and No. 9 Oklahoma. No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 20 Kentucky, and No. 22 Alabama gave the SEC a total of seven teams featured in the poll.
The Big East has the No. 2 team in the nation with 2-0 UConn, while the Big 12 four programs in No. 8 Iowa State, No. 10 Kansas State, No. 15 West Virginia, and No. 17 Baylor. The Atlantic Coast Conference was featured by No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 13 North Carolina State, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 Duke, No. 18 Louisville, and No. 24 Stanford.
The Huskers will continue their home stand Tuesday night, welcoming Southern to Pinnacle Bank Arena, followed by a road test in Sioux Falls battling South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday.
