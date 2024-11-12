Field Set for Nebraska Baseball's Opening Weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational
Nebraska baseball now knows exactly who will be in the opposing dugout in mid-February for the opening weekend of games in Arizona
The field for the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational has been announced. Besides Nebraska, San Diego State, UC Irvine and Vanderbilt will all participate.
The three-day event will run from Feb. 14-16 in Phoenix. The games will be played at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
Nebraska will open against UC Irvine before taking on Vanderbilt and San Diego State. In 2024, UC Irvine went 45-14 and advanced to the Corvallis Regional final, while Vanderbilt had a 38-23 overall record and was the No. 2 Seed in the Clemson Regional.
The rest of the 2025 schedule can be found here.
MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Team's Legacy
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Husker Dan Opens His Email Bag
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Rises Two Spots in Latest AP Top 25
MORE: Four Big Ten Teams Featured in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.