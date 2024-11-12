All Huskers

Field Set for Nebraska Baseball's Opening Weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational

The Huskers now know exactly who will be in the opposing dugout for the opening weekend of games in Arizona.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska baseball players celebrate a home run during the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament in Omaha.
Nebraska baseball players celebrate a home run during the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament in Omaha. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball now knows exactly who will be in the opposing dugout in mid-February for the opening weekend of games in Arizona

The field for the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational has been announced. Besides Nebraska, San Diego State, UC Irvine and Vanderbilt will all participate.

The three-day event will run from Feb. 14-16 in Phoenix. The games will be played at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Nebraska will open against UC Irvine before taking on Vanderbilt and San Diego State. In 2024, UC Irvine went 45-14 and advanced to the Corvallis Regional final, while Vanderbilt had a 38-23 overall record and was the No. 2 Seed in the Clemson Regional.

The rest of the 2025 schedule can be found here.

