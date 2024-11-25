All Huskers

I-80 Club: It's OK To Storm The Field!

On Saturday night's I-80 After Dark, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discussed the reaction and debate about Nebraska students storming the field. In an era without much success and joy, why did so many people have an issue with it?

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

It's Not A Bad Thing That Nebraska Stormed The Field!
In this story:

Jack argued strongly for allowing the fans, especially the students, to have a moment like this and gave examples about why it's so important for things moving forward.

Schedule for this week in the I-80 Club.
Jack and Josh are back with four podcasts over the next week, starting tomorrow with a special Tuesday edition of IN DA CLUB. They'll also preview the Nebraska/Iowa game on Black Friday and have a special edition of the Saturday Morning Coffee Show Saturday morning with a full recap of what happened in the game. Finally, join Jack, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow on Sunday for the first After Nebrasketball since the Creighton game following Nebraska's matchup with North Florida. 

