I-80 Club: It's OK To Storm The Field!
On Saturday night's I-80 After Dark, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson discussed the reaction and debate about Nebraska students storming the field. In an era without much success and joy, why did so many people have an issue with it?
Jack argued strongly for allowing the fans, especially the students, to have a moment like this and gave examples about why it's so important for things moving forward.
Jack and Josh are back with four podcasts over the next week, starting tomorrow with a special Tuesday edition of IN DA CLUB. They'll also preview the Nebraska/Iowa game on Black Friday and have a special edition of the Saturday Morning Coffee Show Saturday morning with a full recap of what happened in the game. Finally, join Jack, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow on Sunday for the first After Nebrasketball since the Creighton game following Nebraska's matchup with North Florida.
To watch the entire podcast, subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel or go here. For access to every single episode, including the Patron-exclusive episodes Tuesday and Friday, subscribe to the I-80 Club today: https://patreon.com/i80club
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas City: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Jeremy Pernell: How the 105-Man Roster Cap Affects Nebraska Football, Position by Position
MORE: Dave Feit: A Narrative-Busting Victory for Nebraska Football
MORE: How Did Dana Holgorsen Turn Around Nebraska's Offense So Quickly?
MORE: Nebraska Football Targeting 4-Star California Commit for Potential Flip
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.