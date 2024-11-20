Dylan Raiola 'Excited' For Second Game With Dana Holgorsen
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is looking to turn the page this week as his team prepares for a key Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin.
During the disappointing 28-20 loss to USC, inconsistency on offense was once again the story of the day. It marked the debut for new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, whose high-octane offensive system showed flashes but struggled to find a rhythm for much of the game. Despite the setback, Raiola believes the team is ready to respond.
“I think we’re excited,” Raiola said after practice Tuesday. “We had a sense of urgency coming in on Sunday and excitement to kind of build off what we did in the second half, moving into this week. We are looking forward to it. We just have to go do it now.”
Execution remains the keyword heading into the Wisconsin game. The Badgers boast a stingy defense that has been the cornerstone of their program for years. Holgorsen's offensive game plan needs to emphasize the importance of clean play and reducing mistakes, including the two costly turnovers that derailed Nebraska’s efforts against USC.
Nebraska, sitting at 5-5, needs a win to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Wisconsin is also 5-5, meaning that this game is very important to both teams. After starting 5-1, missing out on a bowl game would be the worst possible outcome for head coach Matt Rhule in his second season.
As the Huskers prepare to welcome Wisconsin to Memorial Stadium, they are playing with a lot at stake. With Raiola and Holgorsen at the helm, the pieces are there for the offense; now it’s about putting them together.
