Jeremy Pernell: How the 105-Man Roster Cap Affects Nebraska Football, Position by Position
The historic House v. NCAA antitrust settlement has captured national headlines in recent weeks, with several prominent coaches and athletic directors commenting on its forthcoming effect on the college landscape.
The pending $2.8 billion settlement is scheduled to revolutionize the NCAA’s structure starting in the 2025-26 season, as colleges, for the first time, will be allowed to compensate their athletes directly. Language in the preliminarily approved settlement enables schools to opt into a revenue-sharing agreement, allowing each athletic department to pay their athletes from a pool of $22,000,000 annually for their participation on athletics teams.
The agreement also institutes new roster limits for each sport in place of longtime scholarship caps. At this point, there has been no clarity from the NCAA on when that will have to happen, which is par for the course for that inept organization.
Can schools be above football's 105 limit for spring and summer training camps and then trim their rosters when school starts? Will they be allowed to organize a club team on campus made up of the players they carried in the offseason who didn't make the 105-man roster? Will schools be allowed to put together their version of an NFL practice squad and bring a guy up if someone gets hurt?
This season, the average football roster size nationally is 128. According to its official website, the Huskers carry 151 players. With that number needing to get down to 105, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule knows he has some tough decisions to make and several honest conversations to have in the coming weeks.
While we all know the majority of the roster cuts will come from the walk-on ranks — this settlement essentially kills the traditional walk-on program in college football — there will also be several scholarship players told they no longer have a spot after this season.
The Huskers have 19 listed seniors on their roster, although Turner Corcoran, Isaiah Neyor and Jalyn Gramstad could all receive another year and return if they want. That doesn't take into account the fourth- and fifth-year juniors who will earn or have earned their degrees. In all, roughly 30 players took part in Senior Day festivities.
Nebraska currently has 20 players committed in its 2025 recruiting class, with Jeremiah Jones and Malcolm Simpson still being tugged by other schools and at risk of signing elsewhere. Husker coaches are still pursuing several committed players of their own, however, with WR Cortez Mills (Oklahoma), TE Chase Loftin (Florida State) and DB Aiden Manutai (California) still in play. Husker coaches also aren't going to concede five-star athlete Michael Terry III to Texas until he officially signs.
The transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9 and stays open for 20 days. I fully expect this staff to be aggressive in its pursuit of difference-makers, which means Nebraska could be bringing in 35 or more new players next season.
A lot of tough conversations indeed.
Moving forward, I expect most teams will eventually adopt an NFL-style front office approach toward player recruitment as athletic departments reimagine the way teams are built.
For instance, we all know Matt Rhule is a huge proponent of taking flyers on recruits with verified elite athletic numbers who are diamonds-in-the-rough, and then developing them behind the scenes for a couple seasons with the expectation that many of them will thrive down the line.
Can he still take that approach? I don't think he abandons that strategy altogether, but the number of test cases he takes in each class will likely diminish. Across the country, I think roster limits will impact high school recruiting and development due to the trend of coaches seeking veteran players through the transfer portal.
One thing's for certain: Matt Rhule will to need to make some deep cuts to trim the roster in order to get down to the mandated 105-man limit.
Some of the scholarship attrition won't be his choice, but if Rhule can keep most of the players he wants, it could be an opportunity to trim the roster of players coaches know won't contribute during their careers.
Coaches often know rather early whether or not a kid is going to live up to the expectations they had for them on the recruiting trail. Many fans won't like the optics involved in cutting these players early in their careers. Under the old system, you eventually learned who these players were and would watch the coaches recruit over them while they were stuck in neutral for five years, taking up a scholarship.
That can't happen anymore, and roster management is going to be a cutthroat business moving forward.
Let's take a position-by-position look at the scholarship players set to return in 2025 and speculate on what might happen.
Quarterback
Nebraska is all set with Dylan Raiola, Daniel Kaelin and incoming 2025 recruit TJ Lateef. The biggest question is what does Heinrich Haarberg want to do? Does he want to spend his final year of eligibility as a gadget player? I'm not convinced he will be able to hold onto the No. 2 job ahead of Kaelin, who is a much better fit in Dana Holgorsen's offense.
I think Haarberg moves on and the staff is content with former NAIA Player of the Year Jalyn Gramstad returning for one more season to be the veteran presence in a room full of underclassmen.
Running Back
I've long felt this was a room full of low-ceiling players, and I expect this group to look completely different next season. I don't expect Gabe Ervin Jr. to return for his senior season after being leapfrogged by several players. I also don't think Kwinten Ives has a spot secured. There aren't a lot of examples, historically, of backs who broke through after two forgettable seasons on campus.
Emmett Johnson and Dante Dowdell would be good complimentary backs, but just aren't the homerun threats Rhule and this staff want. Yes, Johnson is coming off his best game, but was it an aberration or an indication of the player he can be with Holgorsen in charge?
The staff really likes the long-term potential of redshirting summer addition Mekhi Nelson and are excited about incoming 2025 recruits Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth.
The staff will take a hard look at available tailbacks in the transfer portal as they aim to give this team an influx of talent at the skill positions.
Wide Receiver
With a new coordinator and system to implement, you can expect Nebraska to try and find a couple difference-makers out of the transfer portal. Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor have been huge disappointments, so it will be critical the staff identifies schematic fits and brings in the right guy(s).
There are several talented youngsters on the roster, and coaches are hoping a number of them will be ready for larger roles next season, particularly Jacory Barney Jr., Carter Nelson, Quinn Clark and if healthy, Demitrius Bell.
We've already heard the rumors of Malachi Coleman's impending transfer, and I can't help but wonder about Jaylen Lloyd's future. He's seen his role diminish significantly this season and seems to have been recruited over. 2025 addition Isaiah Mozee and potential late-flip addition Cortez Mills would also likely push him down the depth chart. Nebraska was the only Power Four program interested in Lloyd on the gridiron. Will he decide to give his full attention to track?
Tight End
I'm really intrigued by Nebraska's personnel here and its role in a potential Dana Holgorsen offense moving forward. The tight end position wasn't much of a focal point under Holgorsen at any of his previous stops. I'm not confident Thomas Fidone II will spend his senior season at Nebraska. Two ACL injuries and limited exposure in the offense have resulted in a disappointing career. Does he want another go-round? I think Nate Boerkircher and Luke Lindenmeyer are the returning upperclassmen.
Carter Nelson is athletic enough that he will be a strong fit in what Holgorsen wants to do formation-wise and will be a matchup problem for defenses playing the split out tight end role that he was originally recruited to play. If Nebraska can complete the flip of 2025 four-star Millard South TE Chase Loftin, he too would be an intriguing piece to work with in a similar capacity.
What does it mean for the long-term futures of Ian Flynt, Eric Ingwerson and late-summer LSU transfer Mac Markway? Those three are traditional Big Ten in-line tight ends who haven't been used much by Holgorsen in the past. So is 2025 commit Bear Tenney.
AJ Rollins hasn't distinguished himself after four years on campus and feels like a guy the staff moves on from after bouncing between tight end (2021, 2022), defensive end (2023) and back to tight end this season.
Offensive Line
Regardless of the health and status next season of Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran, Nebraska will need to attract at least one high-end portal transfer at tackle — and preferably two. Gunnar Gottula has filled in admirably, but he was forced into action early. He's someone you can play with, but in the Big Ten, you want elite bookends. He's still not at that level.
Other young tackles like Grant Brix and Xander Ruggeroli aren't ready for prominent roles yet either — not on established teams. If Nebraska can upgrade both tackle spots through the portal and find other spots for Corcoran (guard) and Prochazka (swing tackle), the O-line has a lot more promise next season.
The Huskers have added several promising youngsters in the last few classes, with Preston Taumua, Jason Maciejczak, Sam Sledge and Gibson Pyle being candidates to push upperclassmen Justin Evans and Henry Lutovsky for interior spots in the near future.
Another wave of youngsters is set to arrive from the 2025 class: JuJu Marks, Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, Shawn Hammerbeck and Brian Tapu.
Guys who are at risk of being cut are Brock Knutson and Jacob Hood. Tyler Knaak could be on the bubble if the staff is able to bring in two established veterans at tackle.
Defensive Line
Nebraska loses two stalwarts in Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher. Those guys won't be easy to replace but the coaches have set themselves up for continued success along the D-line.
They received great news when Jimari Butler decided to return for his final season of eligibility. Cam Lenhardt should see his role increase, and the staff is extremely excited about youngsters Riley Van Poppel and Keona Davis — both of whom are likely mainstays in the rotation next season. James Williams, Vincent Jackson and Kai Wallin should also see an increase in snaps.
If everything holds until early signing day on Dec. 4, Nebraska is going to sign one of its best D-line trios in a long time. Malcolm Simpson, Kade Pietrzak and Tyson Terry are all four-star players that the staff is high on. What does that mean for a guy like Ashton Murphy? I was told "he has a long ways to go" by someone I trust. With a 105 limit, does the staff have time to wait for a guy who probably gets passed up by three guys on Day 1?
Does Elijah Jeudy spend his senior season at Nebraska? Is Sua Lefotu going to make a jump in his third season on campus? Brodie Tagaloa and Mason Goldman are likely cuts.
Linebacker
It's going to be tough to replace guys like MJ Sherman, John Bullock and Javin Wright, but the Huskers should field another solid trio next season with returning starter Mikai Gbayor being joined by Princewill Umanmielen and Vincent Shavers Jr. in the starting lineup.
The Huskers also have an outstanding linebacker trio coming from the high school ranks. Dawson Merritt, Christian Jones and Pierce Mooberry are all four-star players who are enrolling early. Jeremiah Jones — another four-star recruit — could play a number of positions for Nebraska: linebacker, receiver, tight end.
Merritt and Jones will likely earn immediate playing time which might seal the fate of guys like Dylan Rogers and Ismael Smith Flores.
Willis McGahee IV will have a bigger role in the defense moving forward, which means Gage Stenger and Maverick Noonan need to make a move or else risk being recruited over. Does Stefon Thompson stick around to play his senior season in Lincoln if he's not a starter?
Secondary
Despite having several returnees from last season, the backend of the defense seemed to take a step back this season. Tommi Hill was slowed by his foot injury, while Isaac Gifford, DeShon Singleton and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. all saw a dip in their play compared to last year.
All but Hartzog graduate, which means outside of Ceyair Wright — Nebraska's best DB this season — there's a lot of question marks for next season.
Marques Buford Jr. announced he was returning for his final season. Hopefully the staff can afford to play him at his natural field safety position.
Matt Rhule brought in a staggering 18 defensive backs in his first two offseasons and is bringing in another three with the 2025 class: Bryson Webber, Caden VerMaas and Tanner Terch. The staff is also still pursuing Cal commit Aiden Manutai, who was their No. 1 safety target early in the cycle.
With the impending roster crunch, we're about to find out who has distinguished themselves from the pack.
Are coaches confident that Blye Hill, Jeremiah Charles or Amare Sanders is ready to be a full-time starter opposite Ceyair Wright next season? I think they'll keep an eye on corners in the portal just to be sure.
I know the staff has been impressed by several members of last year's class: Mario Buford, Braylen Prude, Larry Tarver Jr., Caleb Benning and Donovan Jones. Kahmir Prescott and Rex Guthrie haven't seen the field this season. Evan Taylor missed the season due to a severe knee injury he suffered as a senior, while Roger Gradney also spent the season rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered in August.
Where does this leave players like Koby Bretz, Brice Turner, Jaidyn Doss and D'Andre Barnes? Likely looking for another place to play next season. Dwight Bootle II and Rahmir Stewart will be entering their third years on campus, so it's time to make a move or risk being lined up with the aforementioned foursome.
