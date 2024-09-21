All Huskers

I-80 Club: Nebraska Falls to Illinois... What Now?

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell break down the 31-24 loss to Illinois on the Saturday Morning Coffee Show and look ahead to what's next. 

Jack Mitchell, Josh Petersen

Nebraska played in its eighth overtime game since the start of the 2015 season and for the eighth straight time, was unable to get a first down, let alone win the game. Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell break down the 31-24 loss to Illinois on the Saturday Morning Coffee Show and look ahead to what's next. 

