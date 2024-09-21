I-80 Club: Nebraska Falls to Illinois... What Now?
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell break down the 31-24 loss to Illinois on the Saturday Morning Coffee Show and look ahead to what's next.
In this story:
Nebraska played in its eighth overtime game since the start of the 2015 season and for the eighth straight time, was unable to get a first down, let alone win the game. Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell break down the 31-24 loss to Illinois on the Saturday Morning Coffee Show and look ahead to what's next.
Interested in more content like this? Subscribe to the I-80 Club on Patreon. And don't forget to like and subscribe to the YouTube page, Apple, or Spotify!
MORE: Tad Stryker: Market Correction for Husker Football
MORE: Gallery: No. 22 Nebraska Falls to No. 24 Illinois in Overtime
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Gut Punch of a Loss
WATCH: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Illini in Overtime
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Fall to Illini in Overtime
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified