I-80 Club: Nebraska Sports Wishes and The Most Hyped Husker Season
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell are back together for a rare Tuesday pod.
In this story:
Josh and Jack are back together for a rare Tuesday pod and they open up the Chat Sack and take questions from subscribers, including:
- Would they rather Nebraska make the College Football Playoff or win their first tournament game in men's basketball?
- Is it better to have a good field goal kicker or returner?
- What's Nebraska football's ceiling as a program?
- What fast food item is criminally underrated by the public at large?
- And so much more!
Watch it all below.
