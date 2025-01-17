All Huskers

I-80 Club: Nebraska Sports Wishes and The Most Hyped Husker Season

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell are back together for a rare Tuesday pod.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

I-80 Club
In this story:

Josh and Jack are back together for a rare Tuesday pod and they open up the Chat Sack and take questions from subscribers, including: 

  • Would they rather Nebraska make the College Football Playoff or win their first tournament game in men's basketball? 
  • Is it better to have a good field goal kicker or returner? 
  • What's Nebraska football's ceiling as a program? 
  • What fast food item is criminally underrated by the public at large? 
  • And so much more! 

Watch it all below.

For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And subscribe to the I-80 Club on YouTube: ‪youtube.com/i80club.

MORE: Top 15 Highlights from Nebraska’s 2024 Football Season (1-5)

MORE: Nebraska Falls to Rutgers, 20-Game Home Winning Streak Ends

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Topples Iowa in Overtime

MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Spartans Remain Perfect, Illinois Bounces Back

MORE: Jack Hoffman Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football