Nebraska Women's Basketball Topples Iowa in Overtime
Nebraska women's basketball got the best of Iowa at Carver Hawkeye Arena for the first time since 2018 Thursday night.
The Huskers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, ultimately beating the Hawkeyes, 87-84. Nebraska improved to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, while Iowa slipped to 12-6 and 2-5 in the conference.
A 15-2 run had Nebraska with a double-digit lead in the first half, but Iowa closed the gap to one before halftime. The Hawkeyes used a 19-13 third quarter to take the lead back, stretching that cushion to 11 points.
With six minute to play, sophomore Logan Nissley hit a pair of three-pointers to spark a 10-0 run. This was also part of a stretch where the Huskers made 10 consecutive shots.
Down three with a minute to go, freshman Britt Prince hit a step back 3 to tie the game. The teams exchanged free throws, two each, as the game went into an extra period.
Only one basket was made in overtime, an Iowa layup with under two minutes to go. Fortunately for Nebraska, the Huskers got to the free throw line plenty. NU shot 10-of-14 at the line in overtime to secure the victory.
Prince scored a game-high 22 points, adding seven rebounds, five assists, six steals, and one blocked shot over 41 minutes of play. Alexis Markowski, who fouled out with just 30 minutes of action, added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds.
As a team, Nebraska shot 45.2% from the floor, including 13-of-30 from deep. The Huskers made 18-of-22 free throws.
Iowa made 44.1% of their shots, making just 8-of-27 3s. The Hawkeyes made 16-of-29 free throws.
Nebraska returns home to face Wisconsin on Monday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
