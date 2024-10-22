All Huskers

I-80 Club Plus One: Doug Lesmerises of KOTN on Northern College Football

Doug Lesmerises, the host of Kings of the North joins the I-80 Club for a Plus One to discuss Nebraska football's loss to Indiana, norther CFB, and more.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

We hope you've set aside an hour of your Tuesday night because Doug Lesmerises, the host of Kings of the North, joins us tonight live for a Plus One episode on YouTube! Head to our channel at 7:00 p.m. CDT for our discussion about starting KOTN, Nebraska's loss to Indiana, northern CFB in 2024, and so much more. We're super excited to bring Doug on.

Still to come this week in the Club:

  • Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB, as we try to pick up the pieces from Nebraska/Indiana and look ahead to what's next.
  • No matter what happens in the game Saturday, we'll start it all with another Saturday Morning Coffee Show, previewing Nebraska/Ohio State and the day overall as only we can.
  • Plus, we'll finish the night with I-80 After Dark and (gulp) give you our reactions to the game.

Jack Mitchell
Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan.

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated.

