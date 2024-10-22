I-80 Club Plus One: Doug Lesmerises of KOTN on Northern College Football
We hope you've set aside an hour of your Tuesday night because Doug Lesmerises, the host of Kings of the North, joins us tonight live for a Plus One episode on YouTube! Head to our channel at 7:00 p.m. CDT for our discussion about starting KOTN, Nebraska's loss to Indiana, northern CFB in 2024, and so much more. We're super excited to bring Doug on.
Still to come this week in the Club:
- Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB, as we try to pick up the pieces from Nebraska/Indiana and look ahead to what's next.
- No matter what happens in the game Saturday, we'll start it all with another Saturday Morning Coffee Show, previewing Nebraska/Ohio State and the day overall as only we can.
- Plus, we'll finish the night with I-80 After Dark and (gulp) give you our reactions to the game.
Want access to all of those shows, the live chat room, and a great community? Subscribe to the I-80 Club for just $5 or $8 a month! Not only do you get great perks, you also help us keep the lights on.
Finally, if you missed the news yesterday, we announced our two new Nebrasketball-focused shows for the upcoming season, including After Nebrasketball, a brand new postgame show with Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow! You can watch that as well as the Nebrasketball Brunch Show live on the I-80 Club and HuskerMax YouTube pages when they go live.
See you tonight at 7!
