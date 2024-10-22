Nebraska Football Offers 2027 4-Star Running Back Noah Roberts
Nebraska football continues to go after top talent on the recruiting trail.
One of the latest offers went to 2027 four-star (Rivals) running back Noah Roberts. The high school sophomore plays for Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Basha is the same high school that 2027 five-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand plays for. The Huskers offered Hildebrand just a couple weeks ago.
Roberts and Hildebrand played one of the top teams in Nebraska earlier this fall, beating Millard South 39-25. The 6-1, 190-pounds Roberts had a 16-yard touchdown reception and a 70-yard touchdown run in the victory.
According to Max Preps, Roberts is leading Basha on the season in rushing yards per game (82.6) and total touchdowns (14).
Roberts also holds offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona, and Iowa State.
Nebraska has two running backs committed in upcoming classes. Thoses are 2025 four-star Jamarion Parker and 2025 three-star Conor Booth. There are currently just two commits in the 2026 class and none in the class of 2027.
