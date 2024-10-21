New Nebrasketball Shows Coming to HuskerMax, I-80 Club
Two new shows are coming next month to serve Nebraska basketball fans.
HuskerMax and the I-80 Club are partnering to bring "The Nebrasketball Brunch Show" and "After Nebrasketball" to YouTube, HuskerMax, and right here on Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI. Both shows will be entirely free.
"The Nebrasketball Brunch Show" will premiere Friday, November 1. Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry will go live on YouTube eveyr Friday at 11 a.m. CT to discuss the latest on Nebraska basketball and look ahead to what's coming next.
"After Nebrasketball" is a new postgame show that will go live 20-30 minutes after the end of select Nebraska men's games. Mitchell, Henry, and Jacob Bigelow will break down what they say, give their takes, and much more. The games set for postgame coverage through December are below.
- Nov. 4 UT Rio Grande Valley
- Nov. 13 Fairleigh Dickinson
- Nov. 17 St. Mary's
- Nov. 22 Creighton
- Dec. 1 North Florida
- Dec. 7 Michigan State
Every show will air live on the I-80 Club and HuskerMax YouTube pages.
