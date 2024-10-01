All Huskers

I-80 Club: Ryan Nanni of 'Who Killed College Football' Discusses the Current State of the Sport

Ryan Nanni of "Who Killed College Football" and the "Shutdown Fullcast" joins Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell on the I-80 Club.

Ryan Nanni of "Who Killed College Football?" and the "Shutdown Fullcast" joins Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell on the I-80 Club to dive into his new project with Steven Godfrey. They discuss what led to putting together this podcast series, how small changes led to massive overhaul in the sport, and if discussions like this are healthy.

