Three Former Huskers Set For MLB Wild Card Round
A trio of former Nebraska baseball players are set to appear in Major League Baseball's Wild Card round.
Jake Meyers, Cade Povich, and Aaron Bummer made their team's 26-man rosters. The MLB Playoffs begin this week.
Meyers hit .219 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 61 RBI and 51 runs scored in 148 games this season for the Astros. He has appeared in six games over three postseasons. Houston begins its playoff run with game one Tuesday against Detroit.
Povich made 16 starts as a rookie in Baltimore. The southpaw compiled a 3-9 record and a 5.20 ERA while striking out 69 in 79.2 innings of work. The Orioles open their postseason play Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Bummer is in the playoffs for the first time as a Brave, but has appeared in five playoff games previously. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings. This season with Atlanta, he posted a 4-3 mark with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 55.1 innings while making 56 appearances out of the bullpen. The Braves are at the San Diego Padres Tuesday.
Spencer Schwellenbach missed the Braves’ Wild Card roster after starting the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader but is expected to be in Atlanta’s rotation for the Divisional Series if the Braves advance.
MORE: Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule on Rutgers' Greg Schiano: 'Not Many Could Do What He's Done'
MORE: Nebraska Covered the Spread and Came in Under vs. Purdue, Just as SMQ Had Predicted!
MORE: College Football Playoff Reflections after Week 5 + Remaining Undefeated Teams
MORE: Nebraska Finds A Way to Win, Downs Purdue 28-10
MORE: Doc’s Diagnosis: Rutgers’ Running Game Will Challenge Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.