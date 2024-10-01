Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule on Rutgers' Greg Schiano: 'Not Many Could Do What He's Done'
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has had quite the journey so far as a coach.
Rhule has been a head coach at Temple, Baylor, the Carolina Panthers, and now Nebraska. He has had more head coaching experience at the age of 49 than some head coaches do their entire careers.
On Saturday, Rhule's Huskers will be going against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are led by coach Greg Schiano, who has had a similar career as Rhule. He has been a head coach in college and also for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. After his time with the Buccaneers, he was an assistant coach for years before returning to Rutgers to lead the program again.
Rhule commented on the respect he has for Schiano in his press conference on Monday.
“There’s lots of coaches who are regarded as the best coaches in college football," Rhule said. "Not many could do what he’s done. Speaking as a guy who won at Temple, you go win at Rutgers, not many people have won there.“
“He won at a high level and he came back and he’s winning on a high level,“ Rhule continued. “He’s a great football coach zero point blank. He’s a great builder. He’s elevated that entire university. I have the utmost respect for him. When he speaks, I listen. I just have a lot of respect for him.”
Rhule won 10 games in back-to-back years at Temple before leaving for Baylor. Temple is not a school that has a winning tradition, but Rhule still found success there. Schiano has similarly been successful at Rutgers when many other coaches have failed. He has the most wins (91) in the history of the Scarlet Knights program.
The two coaches will be going against each other for the first time on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are off to a 4-0 start but have not faced a challenge like they will on Saturday in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is a daunting place to try and win a game on the road, even with the lack of recent success.
A win over Rutgers would be another step in the right direction for Rhule's young team. It would also put the Huskers one win away from reaching a bowl game, something that Nebraska has not done since 2016.
