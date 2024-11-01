All Huskers

I-80 Club: The Vibes Will Be Insufferable In The Best Way

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell get right to brass tax on the Wednesday night pod by exploring something Josh has noticed this week: A vibe shift. Is he right? Why is the mood better? And how did Nebraska go from losing by 49 to losing by four, especially since the latter game featured a more talented team? 

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

"The Vibes Will Be Insufferable In The Best Way" | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB
"The Vibes Will Be Insufferable In The Best Way" | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB / I-80 Club
They also discuss what locking up a bowl bid would do for the program and what would happen in the month of November. 

They finish the pod by diving into the remaining teams still in the CFP picture and try to figure out how many teams are still in the mix. 

Watch the full episode above!

Jack Mitchell
Josh Peterson
