UCLA Brings Strong Rush Defense Into Matchup With Nebraska
Nebraska has an offense that has struggled at times this season to move the ball. They have particularly struggled in a couple of games this season trying to run the ball.
In the Huskers’ first loss of the year to Illinois, they only ran for 48 yards. It is very difficult to win a game against a quality opponent if you cannot control the flow of the game by establishing the run. In the 56–7 blowout lost to Indiana, Nebraska only rushed for 70 yards. Finally, in the hard-fought, 21–17 loss to Ohio State, the Huskers had 121 rushing yards while the Blackshirts held the Buckeyes to just 64 rushing yards, which is part of the reason that the game was so close.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule knows that his team needs to be better at running the ball this week if they want to control the game agaisnt UCLA. He commented on Thursday on the talent that the Bruins possess which makes their run defense so effective.
“First of all, they have excellent, excellent, excellent defensive linemen,” Rhule said. “There’s a whole group of… quarters teams that get two huge, athletic men inside and they two gap and let you play coverage. That’s what they are. They’re rugged, they’re aggressive, they’re physical. The linebackers do a great job running through gaps. They’re elusive, they attack. Number two is as good of a pass rusher as we’ll see.”
The Bruins have struggled this season, and their record currently sits at 2-5. However, their rush defense has not been the reason they are losing. It has actually been a rare bright spot on a team that doesn't have many of them. The Bruins have not allowed teams to run the ball on them effectively all season.
With a running defense like the one UCLA has and a struggling rushing attack like Nebraska has, there may be more pressure on Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola in this game. Time will tell if the freshman is up to the task that may be required of him if he has to beat the Bruins with his arm.
“They just have really good players up front,” Rhule said. “They’ll play man and bring pressure. They’re able to sit there and play two high and stop the run, and they’ll also, when they need to, bring different pressures. I just think they have excellent players. They’re well coached, they have excellent players… No one’s really run the ball on them at a high, high level. We’ve given up 200 something to Indiana, but they haven’t.”
The Bruins only gave up 123 rushing yards to Indiana compared to the Huskers giving up 215. Even though UCLA's run defense was strong against the Hoosiers, they were still beaten 42–13. Nebraska can find ways to exploit the Bruins’ defense, even though it is talented. After all, most teams that have played UCLA this year have beaten them. The Huskers should, too.
