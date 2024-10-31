Nebraska Likely to Have New Starter at Cornerback Against UCLA
Malcolm Hartzog’s hamstring injury means redshirt freshman Jeremiah Charles is likely to start at cornerback Saturday for Nebraska against UCLA.
That was the major news from Husker head football coach Matt Rhule's press conference Thursday, his final session with the media before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Lincoln.
Rhule noted that Charles played most of the fourth quarter last week against Ohio State after the injury to Hartzog, a junior who has played both cornerback and safety this season as senior corner Tommi Hill battles an injury of his own.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Rhule said of Charles, who has played 81 snaps this season. “He’s had to play in some serious situations. He has the benefit of going against two of the best wideouts in the league last week. He should be very confident; he goes against those guys and does a good job. ... He’s practiced well this week and will be ready.”
Scroll past the video for more coverage. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest additions.
Coverage
- Husker247 | The rundown from Matt Rhule on Thursday
- Nebraska Athletics: Oct. 31 report
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska turns to a new defender amid injuries; Turner Corcoran to redshirt this season
More info
- Depth charts: NU | UCLA
- Pregame stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- UCLA game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.