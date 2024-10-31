All Huskers

Nebraska Likely to Have New Starter at Cornerback Against UCLA

An injury to Malcolm Hartzog has put Husker redshirt freshman Jeremiah Charles in position to start Saturday's game against the Bruins.

Joe Hudson

Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive backs DeShon Singleton (8) and Jeremiah Charles (25) during the second quarter.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive backs DeShon Singleton (8) and Jeremiah Charles (25) during the second quarter. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Malcolm Hartzog’s hamstring injury means redshirt freshman Jeremiah Charles is likely to start at cornerback Saturday for Nebraska against UCLA.

That was the major news from Husker head football coach Matt Rhule's press conference Thursday, his final session with the media before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Lincoln.

Rhule noted that Charles played most of the fourth quarter last week against Ohio State after the injury to Hartzog, a junior who has played both cornerback and safety this season as senior corner Tommi Hill battles an injury of his own.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Rhule said of Charles, who has played 81 snaps this season. “He’s had to play in some serious situations. He has the benefit of going against two of the best wideouts in the league last week. He should be very confident; he goes against those guys and does a good job. ... He’s practiced well this week and will be ready.” 

