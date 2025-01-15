All Huskers

I-80 Club: What Is Nebraska's Ceiling As A Football Program?

On this week's mailbag podcast, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell were asked this question: Does Nebraska football have the resources to consistently be at the level James Franklin is at Penn State at?

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

I-80 Club/Josh Peterson
In this story:

On this week's mailbag podcast, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell were asked this question: Does Nebraska football have the resources to consistently be at the level James Franklin is at Penn State at? Which program represents a realistic ceiling for Nebraska?

Over the course of the next few minutes, they unpacked the question and tried to find comps. Michigan State a decade ago? Wisconsin? What about what's happening at Iowa State or Arizona State right now?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl.
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.

Jack: So many of these questions about this are about the NIL kitty and I just don't know Josh. We hear things. I don't know. There are people who know that stuff better than I do.

Josh: Penn State is definitely not the comp to be like aiming for. Who is the program? Who's the realistic team? Who's the realistic team to aim for?

Jack: Wisconsin... I actually think Kansas State. I do feel like the ceiling is higher at Kansas State or Iowa State. It feels like the ceiling is higher than those. On the other hand, you could see Kansas State and Iowa State going to run to the semifinals of the playoff. This year you could have seen that!

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates after a touchdown against Texas.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates after a touchdown against Texas during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh: Isn't it wild to say Arizona State was a fourth and thirteen stop away from making the semis? Arizona State was! It was also in the format. That is going to change in a couple of years. They're not going to have that same format; Win one game. One of the things that you've often talked about is like the younger generation finally getting to enjoy a season again; What would that mean? But on top of that, what would that mean for recruiting? They're already a really good recruiter. Could they parlay a 10-2 season into being a really, really good recruiter? You know, where suddenly their ceiling is risen? But if they had consistent eight, nine win seasons, could their ceiling rise in theory?

Jack: It's just this weird thing because I've had for how many years you've been like, Nebraska is no longer in the class where they can be contenders, right, for the national championship? On the other hand, those teams I mentioned, again, Iowa State, Kansas State; You could see them going to the sem-finals of the playoff right now. Maybe that's inaccurate, but Arizona State almost did. But, there's a handful of second tier schools that I in your mind it wouldn't be that crazy to say, "yeah, they could make it there." We sort of think of Nebraska as having more potential or more resources than those schools, at very least, right?

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) holds the most valuable player trophy and celebrates with teammates.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) holds the most valuable player trophy and celebrates with teammates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To see more, watch it on the video below! And for access to the entire conversation, consider becoming a member of the I-80 Club today! Do so at patreon.com/I80Club.

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Top 15 Highlights From Nebraska's 2024 Football Season (11-15)

MORE: Wide Receiver Jaylen Lloyd Explains Why He Left the Huskers

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Allison Weidner Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football