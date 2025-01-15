How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
It’s the tale of two stories for the Nebraska men’s basketball team in the 2024-2025 season.
At home, the Huskers are one of the best college basketball teams in the country, riding a 20-game winning streak inside Pinnacle Bank Arena – which is tied for the school record – and they’ll go for the record on Thursday when they host Rutgers.
When Nebraska hits the road, it’s a different story. On both neutral and true road games this season, the Huskers are 4-4, but is highlighted by back-to-back gut shot losses to Iowa (97-87, OT) and most recently a dismantling by No. 20 Purdue 104-68 in Mackey Arena, where NU fell to 0-9 all-time. It’s a perplexing trend that has a chance to unravel NU as the season goes with road trips to Maryland, No. 24 Wisconsin, No. 13 Oregon, Washington, Northwestern, Penn State and Ohio State still to come.
A get-right game before a quick road trip to see the Terrapins would do wonders for this Nebraska squad who has seen its momentum since the upset over No. 15 UCLA disappear.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska returns to PBA to face Rutgers.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-4, 2-3 B1G) vs. Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 B1G)
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Ne.
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: FS1
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Rutgers Scout
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell | 9th Season at Rutgers; 21st overall as HC | 141-131 (.518) at Rutgers; 338-305 (.526) Career HC Record | 3x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x America East Regular Season titles, 1x America East Tournament title | 4x American East Coach OTY, Jim Phelan Award (2020) | Previous head coach at Stony Brook and Wesleyan | Previous assistant at George Washington, Central Connecticut, Wesleyan, Yale, New Haven Skyhawks and UConn.
2023-2024 Record: 15-17 (7-13 B1G, T-12th) | 1x All-Defensive, 1x Honorable Mention | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 11-9 (March 3, 2024 last matchup, 67-56 NU).
Key Returners: Jeremiah Williams, C, R-Sr. | Jamichael Davis, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Dylan Harper, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Ace Bailey, G/F, Fr. (Recruit) | Lathan Sommerville, C, Fr. (Recruit) | Jordan Derkack, G, Jr. (Merrimack) | Tyson Acuff, G, Gr. (Eastern Michigan) | Zach Martini, F/C, Gr. (Princeton) | PJ Hayes IV, G/F, Gr. (San Diego).
Key Departures: Aundre Hyatt, F (Eligibility) | Clifford Omoruyi, C, Gr. (Alabama) | Mawot Wag, F, Gr. (BYU) | Derek Simpson, G, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) | Noah Fernandes, G (Eligibility) | Gavin Griffiths, G, Soph. (Nebraska) | Austin Williams, G (Eligibility) | Antwone Woolfolk, F, Jr. (Miami, OH) | Oskar Palmquist, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: The youth movement is officially underway in Piscataway in the ninth season under veteran head coach Steve Pikiell. Following four-straight seasons of .500 or better basketball, Rutgers fell to 15-17 a year ago finishing in the basement of the Big Ten.
As a result, Pikiell overhauled the roster over the offseason. Of the 12 players who were part of the rotations, 10 either graduated or transferred away including All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection Clifford Omoruyi, who went to Alabama and Nate Oates after averaging 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Second-leading scorer Aundre Hyatt exhausted his eligibility taking his 10.5 points per game with him. Mawot Mag (9.1 PPG) and Derek Simpson (8.3 PPG) both hit the portal with Mag going to BYU and Simpson transferring to Saint Joseph’s.
Jeremiah Williams is back with the Scarlet Knights after leading the team with 12.2 PPG last season, but he’s not relied upon to be the premier scoring option after Pikiell pulled in the best recruiting class in school history, which was ranked No. 3 overall in the country. Spearheading the historic class is small forward Ace Bailey (No. 2 overall) and shooting guard Dylan Harper (No. 3 overall). They’ve both been as good as advertised with Harper leading the Big Ten in scoring with 20.0 PPG while Bailey sits at No. 3 in the conference with 19.0 PPG. Plus, Bailey adds 7.7 RPG which leads Rutgers.
Freshman power forward Lathan Sommerville also makes a big impact off the bench with 7.2 PPG and 4.4 RPG after joining the Scarlet Knights as a top-120 prospect. Pikiell also replenished his roster with additions through the portal in Jordan Derkack from Merrimack (7.0 PPG), Tyson Acuff (Eastern Michigan), Zach Martini (Princeton), and PJ Hayes IV (San Diego).
Despite the 9-8 record, the Scarlet Knights are a quality basketball team that has faced a tough schedule including Notre Dame, No. 9 Alabama, No. 20 Texas A&M, RV Ohio State, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 20 Purdue. A run of three-straight losses was broken in the Scarlet Knight’s win over UCLA on Monday, pointing towards what should be a great game on Thursday.
I like the Huskers to get back on track and set a new school record for most consecutive home wins. Rutgers has really struggled from the defensive end, allowing the second-most points per game to their opponents in the Big Ten at 74.2 PPG. Plus, they struggle to score points ranking 15th in field goal percentage (44.6) and 14th in overall scoring (76.4).
