Wide Receiver Jaylen Lloyd Explains Why He Left the Huskers
Sophomore wideout Jaylen Lloyd was a solid contributor to Nebraska's offense in 2024, but it is clear now that his role was not enough for him. He entered the transfer portal and has since committed to Oklahoma State.
Lloyd, who announced his transfer intentions just before the new year, opened up about his decision in an interview with Matt Sottile of KETV Channel 7. The speedster from Omaha shared surprisingly candid insights into his thought process.
“I just didn’t get a lot of opportunity, and I felt like it wasn’t going to get any better," Lloyd said. "I really like Dana and Daikiel. They are very good coaches, but at that point in the season, it was a little bit late. I was battling injuries, and then I had a sickness and couldn’t make an impression on Dana and Daikiel.”
Dana Holgorsen took over as offensive coordinator in early November, and Daikiel Shorts Jr. was announced as the new wide receivers coach in early December.
Lloyd's comments shed light on the struggles he faced during his time at Nebraska. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he found his opportunities limited. His 2024 season stats included 13 receptions for 255 yards, contributing to a two-year Nebraska career total of 19 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns.
In leaving the Huskers, Lloyd joined the likes of fellow wideouts Isaiah Neyor and Malachi Coleman, who also departed via the transfer portal. On the flip side, Nebraska has added wide receivers Dane Key and Hardley Gilmore IV, both from Kentucky, and Nyziah Hunter from California.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Allison Weidner Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Nebraska Battling Michigan for Highly Ranked Transfer Offensive Tackle
MORE: Three Huskers Named Academic All-America; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Company
MORE: Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Among Top Pitchers to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.