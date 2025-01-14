All Huskers

Wide Receiver Jaylen Lloyd Explains Why He Left the Huskers

The sophomore from Omaha hopes for greater opportunities at Oklahoma State.

Tanner Johnson

Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Purdue in 2023.
Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Purdue in 2023. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sophomore wideout Jaylen Lloyd was a solid contributor to Nebraska's offense in 2024, but it is clear now that his role was not enough for him. He entered the transfer portal and has since committed to Oklahoma State.

Lloyd, who announced his transfer intentions just before the new year, opened up about his decision in an interview with Matt Sottile of KETV Channel 7. The speedster from Omaha shared surprisingly candid insights into his thought process.

“I just didn’t get a lot of opportunity, and I felt like it wasn’t going to get any better," Lloyd said. "I really like Dana and Daikiel. They are very good coaches, but at that point in the season, it was a little bit late. I was battling injuries, and then I had a sickness and couldn’t make an impression on Dana and Daikiel.”

Dana Holgorsen took over as offensive coordinator in early November, and Daikiel Shorts Jr. was announced as the new wide receivers coach in early December.

Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun is called for pass interference against Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd
Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun is called for pass interference against Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd's comments shed light on the struggles he faced during his time at Nebraska. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he found his opportunities limited. His 2024 season stats included 13 receptions for 255 yards, contributing to a two-year Nebraska career total of 19 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns.

In leaving the Huskers, Lloyd joined the likes of fellow wideouts Isaiah Neyor and Malachi Coleman, who also departed via the transfer portal. On the flip side, Nebraska has added wide receivers Dane Key and Hardley Gilmore IV, both from Kentucky, and Nyziah Hunter from California.

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Allison Weidner Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

MORE: Nebraska Battling Michigan for Highly Ranked Transfer Offensive Tackle

MORE: Three Huskers Named Academic All-America; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Company

MORE: Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Among Top Pitchers to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is a sports writer and journalist who has experience covering multiple sports, collegiate and professional. He reports on a national level using his knowledge of teams from all over the country. He has provided coverage for the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles. He is also a co-host of Triple Option A College Football Podcast. On this podcast, he provides a national coverage of college football and engages with fans and members of the media.

Home/Football