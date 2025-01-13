Sunday Standings: Nebraska Women's Basketball 7th In Big Ten
Nebraska is moving up the ladder after two big wins this week. They are now 7th in the league.
In this story:
A great week of games for the Nebraska Cornhuskers moved them up the Big Ten Conference women's basketball standings. The Big Red is now on a three-game win streak.
Below are the scores from this week’s games.
Tuesday, January 7
- #1 UCLA 83, Purdue 49
- Washington 79, Wisconsin 58
Wednesday, January 8
- #9 Ohio State 84, #25 Michigan 77
- Nebraska 85, #20 Michigan State 80
- Minnesota 76, Rutgers 50
- Indiana 68, Northwestern 64
- #4 USC 79, #8 Maryland 74
Thursday, January 9
- Oregon 63, Penn State 61
- Illinois 62, #23 Iowa 57
Saturday, January 11
- #25 Michigan 87, Purdue 60
- #8 Maryland 83, Wisconsin 68
Sunday, January 12
- #9 Ohio State 69, Oregon 60
- #20 Michigan State 80, Washington 68
- Nebraska 69, Rutgers 62
- Indiana 74, #23 Iowa 67
- #4 USC 95, Penn State 73
- #1 UCLA vs. Northwestern (POSTPONED)
Nebraska remains in the top 10 in the league and moved up three spots thanks to two big wins during this week’s contests. Below are the standings as of Sunday evening.
- #4 USC 6-0 (16-1)
- #9 Ohio State 5-0 (16-0)
- #1 UCLA 5-0 (16-0)
- #8 Maryland 5-1 (15-1)
- Minnesota 4-1 (16-1)
- Indiana 4-1 (12-4)
- Nebraska 4-2 (13-4)
- #20 Michigan State 3-2 (13-3)
- Washington 3-2 (12-5)
- Oregon 3-3 (12-5)
- Illinois 2-3 (12-4)
- #25 Michigan 2-3 (11-5)
- #23 Iowa 2-4 (12-5)
- Wisconsin 1-5 (10-7)
- Northwestern 0-5 (7-9)
- Purdue 0-5 (7-9)
- Penn State 0-6 (9-8)
- Rutgers 0-6 (8-9)
