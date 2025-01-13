All Huskers

Sunday Standings: Nebraska Women's Basketball 7th In Big Ten

Nebraska is moving up the ladder after two big wins this week. They are now 7th in the league.

Rutgers' JoJO Lacey drives to the basket against Nebraska CVallin Hake. Rutgers Women's Basketball falls to Nebraska 69-62 in Piscataway, NJ on January 12, 2025.
Rutgers’ JoJO Lacey drives to the basket against Nebraska CVallin Hake. Rutgers Women’s Basketball falls to Nebraska 69-62 in Piscataway, NJ on January 12, 2025. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A great week of games for the Nebraska Cornhuskers moved them up the Big Ten Conference women's basketball standings. The Big Red is now on a three-game win streak.

Nebraska women's basketball forward Jessica Petrie shoots against Penn State.
Nebraska women's basketball forward Jessica Petrie shoots against Penn State. / Nebraska Athletics

Below are the scores from this week’s games.

Tuesday, January 7

  • #1 UCLA 83, Purdue 49
  • Washington 79, Wisconsin 58

Wednesday, January 8

  • #9 Ohio State 84, #25 Michigan 77
  • Nebraska 85, #20 Michigan State 80
  • Minnesota 76, Rutgers 50
  • Indiana 68, Northwestern 64
  • #4 USC 79, #8 Maryland 74
Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025.
Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Thursday, January 9

  • Oregon 63, Penn State 61
  • Illinois 62, #23 Iowa 57

Saturday, January 11

  • #25 Michigan 87, Purdue 60
  • #8 Maryland 83, Wisconsin 68

Sunday, January 12

  • #9 Ohio State 69, Oregon 60
  • #20 Michigan State 80, Washington 68
  • Nebraska 69, Rutgers 62
  • Indiana 74, #23 Iowa 67
  • #4 USC 95, Penn State 73
  • #1 UCLA vs. Northwestern (POSTPONED)
Nebraska forward Amiah Hargrove shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025.
Nebraska forward Amiah Hargrove shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska remains in the top 10 in the league and moved up three spots thanks to two big wins during this week’s contests. Below are the standings as of Sunday evening.

  1. #4 USC 6-0 (16-1)
  2. #9 Ohio State 5-0 (16-0)
  3. #1 UCLA 5-0 (16-0)
  4. #8 Maryland 5-1 (15-1)
  5. Minnesota 4-1 (16-1)
  6. Indiana 4-1 (12-4)
  7. Nebraska 4-2 (13-4)
  8. #20 Michigan State 3-2 (13-3)
  9. Washington 3-2 (12-5)
  10. Oregon 3-3 (12-5)
  11. Illinois 2-3 (12-4)
  12. #25 Michigan 2-3 (11-5)
  13. #23 Iowa 2-4 (12-5)
  14. Wisconsin 1-5 (10-7)
  15. Northwestern 0-5 (7-9)
  16. Purdue 0-5 (7-9)
  17. Penn State 0-6 (9-8)
  18. Rutgers 0-6 (8-9)

