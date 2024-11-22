I-80 Club: What Is Wrong With Nebraska Football?
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson go big picture on Nebraska football in ways they didn't expect coming into the pod.
In this story:
- How has Nebraska found it so difficult to win when others haven't?
- Was Bo right?
- Is there too much attention on Nebraska football?
- Wait... was Bo right?
All that and more.
