How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
The Big Ten west may be gone in the wind of conference realignment, but the spirit of the wacky division will live on when the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.
From a distance, it’s hard to distinguish the two teams from one another. Both programs sit at 5-5 battling for bowl eligibility. Both have made changes to their offensive coordinators with Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell saying goodbye to Phil Longo after last week’s 16-13 loss to No. 1 Oregon in Madison. The Huskers demoted Marcus Satterfield to tight ends coach with NU head coach Matt Rhule bringing in Dana Holgorsen to spark some confidence.
With pressure mounting on both programs to show progress, Saturday’s contest is pivotal with one program locking up a postseason berth while the other having to sweat for another week to see if they will go bowling in 2024.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take on the Badgers for Senior Day.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-5, 2-5 B1G) vs. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 B1G)
- Line: Nebraska (-2.5), 42.5 O/U (BetMGM)
- When: 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 23
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
- TV: BTN
- Broadcast Crew: Jeff Levering (PxP), Jake Butt (Color) & Brooke Fletcher (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Wisconsin Scout
Head Coach: Luke Fickell | 2nd season | 13-11 Wisconsin Record; 76-36 Career HC Record | 3x AAC Coach of the Year, AFCA Coach of the Year (2021), Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (2021), Paul “Bear” Bryant Award (2021), Sporting News Coach of the Year (2021) | 2021 CFP Berth, 2x AAC Championships (2020, 2021).
2023 Record: 7-6 (5-4 B1G, T-2nd B1G West) | 2x All-Big Ten Second Team, 3x All-Big Ten Third Team, 1x Honorable Mention | L, 35-31 to LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl.
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 13-4 (Nov. 18, 2023 last meeting, 24-17, OT Wisconsin).
Fun Fact: Wisconsin holds a 10-game winning streak over Nebraska and have beaten the Huskers 11 of 12 times since NU joined the Big Ten. Nebraska has come close to snapping the drought as the last three games have been decided by seven or fewer points.
Key Returners: Braedyn Locke, QB, R-Soph. | Jackson Acker, RB, R-Jr. | Chez Mellusi, RB, Gr. | Will Pauling, WR, R-Jr. | Bryson Green, WR, Sr. | C.J. Williams, WR, Jr. | Ricardo Hallman, CB, R-Jr. | Hunter Wohler, S, Sr. | Preston Zachman, S, R-Sr. | Jake Chaney, LB, Sr. | Darryl Peterson, LB, R-Jr. | Nyzier Fourqurean, CB, R-Sr. | Austin Brown, S, Jr. | James Thompson Jr., DL, R-Sr.
Key Additions: Tawee Walker, RB, Sr. (Oklahoma) | Darrion Dupree, RB, Fr. (Recruit) | Tyler Van Dyke, QB, R-Sr. (Miami) | Jaheim Thomas, LB, R-Sr. (Arkansas) | Leon Lowery Jr., LB, R-Sr. (Syracuse) | Elijah Hills, DL, Sr. (Albany) | John Pius, LB, R-Sr. (William & Mary).
Key Departures: Tanor Bortolini, OL (Indianapolis Colts, 4th Rd.) | Braelon Allen, RB (NY Jets, 4th Rd.) | Tanner Mordecai, QB (Eligibility) | Chimere Dike, WR, Sr. (Florida) | Skyler Bell, WR, Jr. (UConn) | Jordan Turner, LB, R-Sr. (Michigan State) | C.J. Goetz, LB (Eligibility) | Maema Njongmeta, DL (Eligibility).
Outlook: Flip a coin and choose a winner. That’s how this one is shaping out to be between Nebraska and Wisconsin this weekend for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.
For as much success as Fickell had at Cincinnati, it hasn’t yet translated to sustained success in Madison. Fickell brought in Phil Longo to run his offense using an altered version of the air raid, but that flopped, leading to his firing last week following a 16-13 loss to No. 1 Oregon at home.
Very similar to Nebraska, Wisconsin’s offense ranks as one of the worst in the country. UW’s rushing attack ranks 57th nationally with 169.3 yards per game, but the passing offense (102), total offense (91) and scoring offense (97) all rank 91st or worse. Part of that is due to the injury bug. Longo brought in former Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to be the signal caller, but he suffered a season-ending injury against Alabama in the third game of the season. Backup Braedyn Locke has stepped in, producing middling results with 1,514 yards on 55.1% passing with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Leaning on the ground attack is a quarterback’s best friend and that’s come in the form of Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker with 773 yards on 162 carries for 10 scores. Vinny Anthony II leads the team with 496 receiving yards for a 17.7 per match average. Returning All-Big Ten pass catcher Will Pauling leads the team with 42 catches and 407 yards and three touchdowns.
Another All-Big Ten performer from a season ago, linebacker Hunter Wohler leads the Badgers with 63 tackles and one TFL. Arkansas transfer Jaheim Thomas is second with 52 tackles while Christian Alliegro has a team-leading three sacks. Recording sacks has been a sore spot for Wisconsin this season, ranking 15th in the conference with only 16 sacks and dead last in TFLs with 39. The same goes for interceptions as the Badgers rank last in the Big Ten with four and second-to-last in forced fumbles with three.
Based on how each team has played this season, the team with the fewest errors and boneheaded mistakes will win. With Dana Holgorsen having another week to get in tune with the offensive personnel and establish his expectations, expecting a better offensive performance is reasonable. Unlike Nebraska, the Badgers have to adapt without their offensive coordinator in the building. With that in mind, I like Nebraska in this one, but since this is more than likely to come down to one possession, all bets are off.
MORE: Nebraska Wrestling in the Navy Classic: Breakdown, Preview
MORE: Adam Carriker Reaches Out to the SMQ Crew for Some Husker Therapy!
MORE: Dylan Raiola Promises a Win vs. Wisconsin to Secure Bowl Eligibility
MORE: Matt Rhule Calls Out NCAA, Michigan Football for 2023 Sign-Stealing Scandal
MORE: Tommi Hill Out For Remainder of Nebraska Football Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.