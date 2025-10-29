‘I’m Doing It for Those Guys’: Rocco Spindler on Battling Through a Broken Finger Ahead of USC
In Week 10 of the college football season, few players are still playing fully healthy at this point, but Nebraska left guard Rocco Spindler takes dedication to another level as November approaches. Just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken finger suffered in the first half against Minnesota, the senior lineman has already returned to play a full four quarters with a club on his hand, laying his body on the line for his teammates as the Huskers push toward the finish of their 2025 campaign.
Meeting with the media earlier this week, pain tolerance and preparation were the main themes as Spindler and the offensive line gear up for No. 23 USC’s visit to Lincoln on Saturday night. Here’s everything the former national championship runner-up player had to say ahead of kickoff.
As one can imagine, Spindler’s broken finger quickly became one of the biggest storylines following Nebraska’s win over Northwestern. While his hand is still heavily wrapped in practice, the senior made it clear that sitting out was never an option.
“There’s a lot of pain tolerance, but I don’t really focus on that,” Spindler said. “I focus on the guys left and right of me who get me through that next play. I’m not doing it for myself; I’m doing it for those guys- especially 15 (Dylan Raiola).”
The senior described his daily routine as “a battle,” balancing team meetings, taping, and casting before each practice, on top of the normal duties of being a college student. Though surgery might be needed after the season, Spindler’s mindset remains simple: block USC first, worry about recovery later.
Nebraska’s offensive line, like any team, has battled injuries all season, but Spindler praised the group’s depth and leadership as something that keeps him going. With players like Teddy Prochazka and Gunnar Gottula sidelined, younger players have stepped in to fill key roles.
“Everyone’s being taught the same thing, [and] being coached the same way,” Spindler said. “Guys are holding each other to a higher standard, even now with younger guys coming in. It sucks losing guys like Gunner and Teddy, but we’re piecing the puzzle together.”
He also credited Turner Corcoran for his resilience, calling him “an inspiration” for fighting back from multiple injuries just to be ready when needed. Despite the recent setbacks, Spindler said the offensive line’s dedication to making an impact has never wavered.
This weekend’s matchup against USC carries added meaning for Spindler, who faced the Trojans annually during his time at Notre Dame. With Nebraska hosting a blackout game under the lights, he knows emotions will run high, but the focus can’t waver.
“I’m excited for it,” Spindler said. “You can’t let the game be too big. Big-time players play big in big-time games. It’s about fundamentals, blocking, tackling, and not letting the outside noise creep in.”
For Spindler and the Huskers, Saturday is about proving their grit when the lights come on, something they’ll need on full display as they enter the matchup as near-touchdown underdogs. Still, from his comments, it’s clear Nebraska understands the key will be keeping the focus on football, not the moment around it.
Whether his hand is fully healed or not, Spindler’s mentality will help set the tone for Nebraska’s offensive line on Saturday night. As the Huskers prepare for their biggest test of the season, it’s clear the senior’s mindset embodies exactly what Matt Rhule wants his program to represent, and a victory would only cement that vision coming to life.
Nebraska knows it’s facing a tall task, but if Spindler’s comments are any indication, this team is embracing the challenge head-on. Three days away from kickoff, the Huskers seem to have a firm grasp on what’s at stake, and as November looms, their left guard wouldn’t want it any other way.
