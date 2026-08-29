In the World of Five-in-Five, Can These Nebraska Records Survive?

The NCAA's new five-in-five eligibility model has an offshoot that hasn't been discussed much: its potential to unleash an assault on the record books.



The "Career Leaders" sections are the ones most likely to get new names at the top. More seasons will mean more games, and that means more opportunities for a player to pile up stats.

If it's true that records were meant to be broken, nobody could be blamed for asking, "So what?"



When it comes to Nebraska football, however, a few career marks have stood for so long that you'd almost hate to see them go. What jumps out the most is a five-pack of records set more than 50 years ago by one man, the incomparable Johnny Rodgers. Freshmen weren't eligible back then, so he played in just 37 games, all from 1970 to 1972.

Nebraska’s half-century club

Decades have since passed with 50 or more games at a player's disposal, yet here Rodgers still sits, atop these Nebraska career charts:

Touchdown Receptions: 25

25 100-Yard Receiving Games: 10

10 Punt Return Yards: 1,515

1,515 Punt Return TDs: 7

7 Punt Returns: 98

Joining him in fending off all challengers since the Nixon administration is a name from even farther back. Cornerback Dana Stephenson had just 32 games available from 1967 to '69, but he remains the Huskers' king of interceptions with 14.

Now with the standard set at 60 or more available games — five full seasons' worth — the question becomes how much longer those records will hold up. It's been a phenomenal run, but do they even have a chance when it's akin to a battle of five against three?

Defensive back Dana Stephenson, Nebraska's career leader in interceptions, with coach Bob Devaney. | Nebraska Athletics

Five years isn’t everyone’s cup of tea

Not every factor points to a rewrite of the record books. Players now come and go with incredible ease, so five seasons at one school is anything but a given. Nebraska's conference is an entirely different animal from the old Big Eight. And as always, the pull of the NFL can become tough to resist after a standout player's third or fourth year.

Here's one man's guess: Rodgers' 98 punt returns for 1,515 yards will outlive most of us. At the other extreme, it would be no surprise to see someone top Stephenson's total of 14 picks before too long. In the middle are Rodgers' remaining receiving records, which a few four-year players have flirted with in recent years.

Other career records that have stood for three decades or more include Mike Rozier's 4,780 rushing yards, Trev Alberts' 29½ sacks and Jim Skow's sack-yardage total of 223. None of those is in immediate danger, but give it a few years and anything could happen.

Jacory Barney Jr. has a streak going that could tie or break a Nebraska record in 2026. | Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The here and now

This season, there's a much more recent record to keep an eye on, and its endangered status has nothing to do with five-in-five.



Third-year receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is the guy worth tracking. If he makes at least one catch in every game through the 2026 regular season, he will tie Stanley Morgan Jr.'s mark of 38 consecutive games with a reception. One more time in a bowl game, and the record is all his.



It seems fitting to note that Barney has made at least one catch in every game thus far — just like a guy named Johnny Rodgers did during his entire Nebraska career.

Appendix

Any record is always up for grabs. Below is a small sampling of other career marks, each set this century by a four-year player.



To show what an extra season can mean, also listed is each category's top two- or three-year player.

Points Scored

1. Alex Henery (2007-10) 397

6. Mike Rozier (1981-83) 312



Tackles

1. Barrett Ruud (2001-04) 432

2. Jerry Murtaugh (1968-70) 342



All-Purpose Yards

1. Ameer Abdullah (2011-14) 7,186

2. Johnny Rodgers (1970-72) 5,586



Passing Yards

1. Tommy Armstrong Jr. (2013-16) 8,871

4. Zac Taylor (2005-06) 5,850



Total offense

1. Adrian Martinez (2018-21) 10,792

5. Zac Taylor (2005-06) 5,777



Receiving yards

1. Stanley Morgan Jr. (2015-18) 2,747

3. JD Spielman (2017-19) 2,546



Receptions

1. Stanley Morgan Jr. (2015-18) 189

3. JD Spielman (2017-19) 170



Kickoff Return Yards

1. Josh Davis (2000-03) 2,265

9. Johnny Rodgers (1970-72) 847

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.