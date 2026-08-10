Nebraska's Jacory Barney Named to Watch List for College Football's Most Versatile Player

Nebraska knew Jacory Barney Jr. was special the moment he stepped on campus. Now, it appears the rest of the country does, too.

On Monday, Barney, who's accounted for 1,891 all-purpose yards through two seasons with the Big Red, was announced as one of 39 players named to the preseason Paul Hornung Award Watch List — given to the most versatile player in college football.

For Barney, who heads into his junior year, the nomination represents a goal he's had since coming to Lincoln in 2024. Whether on the ground, through the air, or on special teams, the Third-Team All-Big Ten return specialist from a season ago has done it all to this point in his collegiate career. Now, he'll have a chance to cement himself as college football's Swiss Army Knife in 2026.

Barney's Freshman Year

Barney came to Nebraska from Miami Palmetto High School in Florida as a three-star athlete recruit. He chose the Huskers over the in-state Hurricanes in 2024, and it didn't take long for him to break onto the scene for the Big Red.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver played in all 13 games, including four starts. On his way to setting the Nebraska school record for receptions in a season by a true freshman (55), Barney totaled 447 receiving yards in 2024. In addition, he proved to be the dynamic player the Huskers thought he was, adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

His production didn't stop there. NU also used him on special teams, where he returned 14 kickoffs for 285 yards and three punts for an additional nine. In total, he finished his first year of college football with 842 all-purpose yards, setting the stage for an even bigger sophomore campaign.

Jacory Barney Jr. races 39 yards on a punt return against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Barney's Sophomore Year

For his efforts over the offseason, Barney was one of 10 Husker players who earned a single-digit jersey, further continuing the hype surrounding him entering his sophomore year. Even with the added pressure, he continued to produce.

In Nebraska's second game of the 2025 season against Akron, Barney recorded the first 100-yard receiving performance of his career and followed it up with three receiving touchdowns and another 100-yard performance over the next two contests.

He finished the year with 45 catches for 484 receiving yards and five carries for 20 yards on the ground. While his numbers on offense took a step back, Barney became one of the most dangerous kick returners in the Big Ten.

Barney gained 545 yards on punt and kickoff returns and finished the season ranked 13th nationally in punt return average (12.2 yards per return) and 15th in combined kick return yards. He was named the All-Big Ten Third Team return specialist as a result.

Jacory Barney Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Barney's Versatility Means for Nebraska

Barney has already proved to be one of the most versatile players in the sport. His inclusion on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List just means people outside of the state are beginning to recognize it, too.

With 1,891 all-purpose yards through 26 career games (72.7 per contest), the junior do-it-all receiver will have a chance to reach the 3,000-yard mark by the time the 2026 season is over.



If that happens, turning pro might be a strong option for him. That means the time for Nebraska to utilize his full talents is now.

The Watch List

David Amador II, UTSA

Cam Barfield, Hawai’i

Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska

Jadan Baugh, Florida

Solomon Beebe, Virginia

Jackson Bennee, Utah

JoJo Bermudez, Temple

Vernell Brown III, Florida

Miles Coleman, Oklahoma St.

DJ Epps, West Virginia

Anthony Evans III, Mississippi St.

Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

Brandon Inniss, Ohio State

Alvon Issac, USF

Quinton Jackson, Rice

Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech

Wayne Knight, UCLA

Rayshon Luke, Fresno St.

Andrew Marsh, Michigan

Easton Messer, FAU

Adam Mohammed, CAL

Ryan Niblett, Texas

Koi Perich, Oregon

Cameron Pettaway, Iowa St.

Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn

Keith Reynolds, Miami (OH)

Tre Richardson, Louisville

Devin Roche, Old Dominion

Demetres Samuel Jr., Syracuse

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Jayden “Duke” Scott, NC State

Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt

Sutton Smith, Arkansas

Beau Sparks, Texas State

Vicari Swain, South Carolina

Malachi Toney, Miami

James Tyre, North Texas

Jackson Williams, NDSU

J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech

The majority of the players on the list play offensive skill positions and are return specialists. Four players are defensive backs and return specialists, and four play both offense and defense.

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