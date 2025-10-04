Inside the Journey of DJ and DeShon Singleton: A Story of Brotherhood
Family, football, and faith, those are the three pillars that define the story of Nebraska’s Singleton brothers, DJ and DeShon. Their path to Lincoln wasn’t smooth. However, they built through heartbreak, perseverance, and a promise that changed their lives forever. A newly released video sets down their story, showing how life’s toughest moments became blessings in disguise. It's strengthening their brotherhood and their journey to Husker Nation.
A Promise that Changed Everything
The unbreakable bond between DeShon and DJ began long before football brought them back together in Nebraska. It started with a call from their mother, Ursula Singleton, who turned to her eldest son during one of the hardest moments for their family.
"My mom, she called me and was like, I feel like it's best for you to come take your brother, take him in, take care of him, and she told me to promise her that he graduate," DeShon shared.
That simple yet powerful promise became the foundation of their relationship. DeShon took his responsibility as an older brother to heart. "That's what I'm supposed to do, the older brother. I mean, if I feel like I can help family, any family I have, I'm going to do it."
For DJ, then a young teenager, the transition was overwhelming at first. "It was hard, getting used to everything, and going to a new school, don't know nobody, so he helped me a lot," DJ recalled. What began as a period of uncertainty soon turned into an opportunity for growth and a deeper connection between the two brothers.
A Tragedy That Redefined Their Path
But the road took a devastating turn on September 12, 2023. DJ’s life changed forever following a shooting near his school, St. Helena College & Career Academy. "Vita was dead already by the time I got there," DJ said, referring to his teammate, Vernon Twin Gordon Jr., who was killed in the incident.
That tragedy reshaped DJ’s outlook on life. "You just can’t take nothing for granted," he said. The experience led DJ to transfer to Lincoln East High School, where he could live with DeShon.
From Pain to Purpose at Nebraska
Now both brothers wear the Nebraska uniform, fulfilling the promise made years ago. DJ, the redshirt freshman in 2025, has begun making his mark. He recorded his first career catch against Akron and has been honored twice as a Nebraska Scholar-Athlete while earning spots on both the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Teams. He’s majoring in Child, Youth and Family Studies, following in his brother’s footsteps academically.
DeShon, the older Singleton, has become one of the leaders of Nebraska’s defense. After transferring from Hutchinson CC, he earned the prestigious single-digit No. 8 jersey in 2023. In 2024, he started all 13 games, ranking second on the team with 71 tackles and adding three pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. His senior season in 2025 has been even stronger, as he helped the Huskers lead the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game (75.8).
DeShon is on track to graduate in December 2025 with a degree in Child, Youth and Family Studies, while continuing to anchor one of the nation’s best defenses.
