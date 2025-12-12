Interim Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow Gets Brutally Honest About Blackshirt Issues

Phil Snow did not hold back about the issues for Nebraska's defense this season.

Snow, the Nebraska interim defensive coordinator, met with the media Friday as preparations continue for the Las Vegas Bowl against No. 15 Utah at the end of this month. Snow is leading the defense in the game after defensive coordinator John Butler was fired following the season.

While at the microphone, Snow did not hold back about the defense's issues this season, especially in the final two games.

"Any time that you see plays that aren't really well executed, (not knowing what they're doing) is the problem," Snow said. "People aren't in the proper gaps. Their eyes aren't doing what they're supposed to. Some of the guys, at times, don't even know what the call is."

Snow said the standard obviously wasn't met against Penn State and Iowa, who combined for 77 points on the Blackshirts.

"We've got to play at a level that we're capable of," Snow said. "I'm trying to get 100% out of all of them that way: really, the non-physical things.



"Think about how hard you play; that doesn't take talent. Knowing what you're doing; that doesn't take talent. Now, the physicality of the game, a little bit of that does, but a lot of it's heart, too, and you got to bring it."

Snow noted that doing the three things he listed—playing hard, knowing what you're doing, bringing it with heart—makes playing together fun.

"That's the fourth part of what we talk about," Snow said. "You're accountable to each other on how we play, what we do, how physical we are, knowing and doing your job."

Snow added that they are also working on getting better with their technique during these bowl practices. As for the scheme, he said there won't be any major changes with that.

"If we can have 11 guys out there that know exactly what they're doing, then we can live with the consequences," Snow said. "But there's not a new defense."

Snow called this game "critical" for everyone involved.

"Not just for players, for coaches too," Snow said. "How we play on the field is a direct reflection of who's coaching them. It's our job to get them to play a certain way."

Snow has served as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's defensive coordinator at Temple, Baylor, and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Now getting to run the show again, at least for this month, he's brought on a bunch of help to get through the bowl game.

"We have an army," Snow said. "I've worked with Coach Rhule a long time. I told him he's got to put his hat on backwards and get out here and start coaching the D-line again.



"So, him and (outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson) have taken the tackles. I've recruited (special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler). Ek's coaching the ends, along with Ira Lewis, our quality control guy."

Snow said that is fun to see Rhule coaching a position group again.

"If I was the D coordinator here, he'd be coaching every day on the D-line," Snow said. "Wherever I've been with him, he coached the individual with the D-line in some of the drills. He's a hell of a D-line coach; that's what he should be doing, but I'm not the D coordinator anymore after this game."

As for the new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich was officially announced at that position Friday.

"Number one, you can tell he's real bright, really competitive," Snow said. "And then I was impressed at his knowledge of all three positions: the front, the linebackers, and the secondary. I think he has a real good way with people."

Snow says Aurich is sitting in and part of the process already.

"The defensive staff room right now, we don't have enough chairs," Snow said. "We've involved everybody that's been in the room, and he's been involved. He'll ask, he'll say, 'Well, I've done it this way.' And it's going to be his way here soon. We're trying to incorporate as many things as we can that he'll continue to teach."

Nebraska will play Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.



