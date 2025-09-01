Is Nebraska Football Turning A Corner?
Ben Stevens gives his thoughts on Nebraska's 20-17 win over Cincinnati in the season-opener for the 2025 Cornhuskers. With two straight wins in games decided by a single score, is Nebraska finally turning a corner as a program? Ben unpacks the Husker win and discusses what stood out to him - both positively and negatively - from Thursday night in KC.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a play when it mattered most, in winning a single-score football game to start 2025. It feels like a sign of things to come. It feels like a turning of the tide. Nebraska got the monkey off its back last year, bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. A bowl win for the first time since 2015 in a single-score game against Boston College.
And how does 2025 begin? It wasn't always pretty in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium for the Huskers on Thursday night. But it results in a decisive 20-17 win over Cincinnati. Of course, in the moment that mattered most, Malcolm Hartzog Jr. picked off Brendan Sorsby with 34 seconds remaining as Cincinnati was driving at Nebraska’s 33-yard line and only down by three.
Cincy was getting into field goal range on first down, just trailing by three points. They seemingly were going to send this overtime. And in the past two years under Matt Rhule, in the past four or five years before that for Nebraska with Scott Frost, this was a game Nebraska would have lost. This was a game that, in those critical junctures, where the Huskers needed to make a play, where the defense needed to come through with a crucial stop, they wouldn’t have.
And as Cincy continued to drive down the field and into Husker territory, it almost felt like, “uh oh, déjà vu. We are seeing the same thing.” Maybe the idea of year three Matt Rhule is not going to be actualized. So for Hartzog to make that play in the immediate aftermath of being called for a defensive hold on the snap prior, I think, shows you this Nebraska program is starting to turn the corner.
And again, it wasn't always pretty. In fact, there was a lot of bad. Nebraska allowed 202 rushing yards on the ground. An eighth-best rushing defense in the country a year ago under Tony White, but now a new DC [with] John Butler; they got gashed by Brendan Sorsby and that Bearcats rushing attack. Nebraska controlled the football for more than 39 minutes in time of possession, winning that battle. They forced two turnovers. They had the turnover margin 2-0 and yet they only won by a field goal in that game? Yeah, there are things to be concerned by, but ultimately, to win a one-score game, making a play to secure that victory, to me, that's a really good sign.
2-10 in one score games in the first 12 instances of such under Matt Rhule. 2-0 in their last two; the bowl victory in the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College, and how you start off 2025, with a win over Cincy.
Loved a couple of things we saw from Dana Holgorsen and that offense. Dylan Raiola: 42 pass attempts, 243 yards, 33 completions by the way, two touchdowns. Emmett Johnson: bruising back, 25 carries for 108 yards.
It wasn’t easy, but those were the games Nebraska, in the last five years, in the last half-decade-plus, came out on the losing end. They made a play when it mattered most to win that one this time, to start off this season 1-0, against Cincinnati in KC.
