Is the Nebraska Football Team Ready to Meet the Moment?

The Nebraska football team overcame an ugly start to beat Maryland, 48-23, capping off a perfect weekend that included the third annual Common Fan Tailgate. We had beautiful weather, plenty of Fairbury hot dogs, White Elm beer, Chick-fil-A, Common Fan socks and, most importantly, a chance to hang out with a whole bunch of members of the Common Fan community.

Big-Time Players Make Big-Time Plays

The Huskers trailed the Terps 23-14 in the second quarter, and while the Common Fans never completely descended into panic, Nebraska desperately needed somebody to make a play. Enter Dwayne McDougle

His 81-yard pick-six completely changed the game. The Big Red suddenly had life, Memorial Stadium erupted, and Maryland wouldn't score another point for the rest of the afternoon.

It also reinforced what may be the most encouraging thing about this Nebraska team: they have numerous guys who can make game-changing plays. McDougle did it Saturday. Kade Pietrzak came up with an interception. Jeremiah Charles blocked a punt. Anthony Colandrea repeatedly made something happen with his legs when Nebraska needed it most.

This team isn't perfect. But it has dudes who keep making big time plays at game-changing moments. That's something Nebraska hasn't had nearly enough of in recent years.

Colandrea Is a Gamer

Colandrea missed a few throws Saturday that we're accustomed to seeing him make. He also finished with 108 rushing yards, hurdled a defender along the sideline and repeatedly used his legs to keep Nebraska moving. That's the beauty of having a true dual-threat quarterback.

Even when everything isn't working perfectly, Colandrea can create something. And when Nebraska fell behind early, there never seemed to be the same sense of impending doom we've felt so many times before. There's a fight, swagger and confidence to this quarterback that seems to be rubbing off on the entire team.

Yes, There Are Still Plenty of Things to Fix

The traditional downhill running game remains a concern. Nebraska committed too many penalties. Special Teams continues to be a roller coaster style adventure. And there were once again some game-management decisions that had the Common Fans scratching their heads.

Those things all matter. Against Indiana and Oregon, Nebraska won't have nearly as much margin for error. If the Huskers want to change the conversation around this program, they're going to have to play cleaner football.

But at the same time, Nebraska is 5-0 for the first time in a decade, with a huge opportunity to make a statement of the the next two weeks.

Just Let Yourself Believe

The defending national champions are coming to Lincoln. Nebraska is 5-0. Big Noon Kickoff is coming to town. Memorial Stadium will be rocking. And the Huskers have an opportunity to end a nearly decade-long drought against ranked opponents and announce themselves on the national stage.

Are there 27 reasons to worry about whether Nebraska can beat Indiana? Sure. But try to forget about them for a week.

Husker fans have had the optimism beaten out of us for long enough. We keep showing up. We keep watching. We keep caring. And now Nebraska has finally earned the opportunity to play a meaningful October football game with everything still in front of it.

So read and listen to all the practice reports and opinion columns you can get your hands on. Argue with Indiana fans on Twitter. Get to Memorial Stadium early and make it miserable for the Hoosiers.

Dream a little. Let yourself believe.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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