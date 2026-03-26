'It Feels Like We've Been Playing Ball for a While': Tree Babalade on Nebraska's O-Line Cohesion

LINCOLN — Nebraska saw a number of changes over the offseason, headlined by the offensive line.

Still, former South Carolina starter Tree Babalade says things are "clicking" early on. With just two days to go before the Big Red's 2026 Spring Game, the will-be junior met with the media at the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday morning.

Here's the latest from the Huskers' projected starting right tackle.

Geep Wade (left) and Lonnie Teasley | Nebraska Athletics

Babalade's Relationship with Lonnie Teasley

A big reason Babalade ended up at Nebraska was because of his former offensive line coach, Lonnie Teasley. Following him from South Carolina to Lincoln, the two had a bond that Babalade didn't want to break.

“Teasley’s been coaching me since my freshman year,” he said. “I built a strong bond with him. I knew he wasn’t going to point me the wrong way, so I followed him.”

As Huskers, Teasley assumed the role of offensive run game coordinator, and Babalade is expected to fit in at right tackle. Regardless of where he ends up along the line, the duo of former Gamecocks is looking to find success in year one.

Nebraska offensive linemen, from left, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, Justin Evans and Hentry Lutovsky. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU's Offensive Line Outlook Per Babalade

The Big Red were tasked with replacing three starters on the offensive line, including its former long-time assistant coach. Now, under new guidance, the transfer portal additions Nebraska made seem to be meshing well.

"We can be good,” he said. “Bringing Paul, me, and Brendan in- we’re clicking. It feels like we’ve been playing ball for a while. So, that’s a good thing.”

All three additions offer veteran experience at the Power Four level. The Huskers' offensive coaching staff will look to use that to their benefit in 2026, and based on Babalade's comments, things have developed nicely this spring.

Tree Babalade while he was at South Carolina. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How Babalade's SEC Experience Can Help Him at Nebraska

Year in and year out, the SEC consistently puts the most college football players into the NFL. Though the Big Ten is next in line, Babalade knows what his experience against that level of competition means.

“The SEC is one of the best,” he said. “Going against guys that get drafted every year and just knowing that we went against more competition. The Big Ten, I’m kind of new here, so I’m trying to see how things go. But I feel like us going against SEC competition, we should be good.”

Nebraska now has three former starting SEC linemen on their roster, which appears to be a good thing. If these players continue to develop over the remainder of the offseason, the Huskers will be in a good place come the fall.

Paul Mubenga started at left guard for the LSU Tigers previously in his career. He's now one of three former SEC offensive linemen on NU's 2026 roster. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bonding With Teammates Who Have SEC Experience

Rivalries exist at every level of collegiate sports, but in the SEC, it supposedly means more. Regardless of whether that is true, Babalade has enjoyed giving his new teammates, who were former rivals, smack talk.

“We kind of bump heads here and there,” he said jokingly. “Just because we still talk trash back and forth. But yeah, we’re close.”

Competition and light-hearted fun may be exactly what Nebraska needs to take the next step. In the transfer portal era, it's hard to ignore, but the Huskers 2026 team seems to be handling it well.

Why Babalade Chose Nebraska

The former Gamecock signed with the Huskers early on in the transfer portal window back in January. For him, it didn't take much to sell him on calling Lincoln home.

“I met Elijah and Justin,” he said. “Me and Brendan Black were on the visit at the same time, so we were just trying to pick each other's minds. We were like, ‘Why not?’.”

For fans, they've likely been asking the same thing about other recruits for many years. Regardless, he'll look to join a program in need of a spark, and he could help the unit that arguably needs it the most.

What excites him the most about the Spring Game

NU tends to do Spring Games as few other programs can match. Even though it is not expected to be like years of old, Babalade is looking forward to his first time in Memorial Stadium with the fans.

“They talked about how it’s been sold out,” he said. “I want to see how packed it is. Coming from the SEC, we had a big stadium, but I heard it’s really nice, so I want to see it.”

With the weather expected to be favorable on Saturday afternoon, Babalade could see a nice contingent of Husker fans in attendance. While the days of selling out spring games appear to be in the past, the former Gamecock is still excited about the opportunity ahead.

Tree Babalade checks on quarterback Spencer Rattler after a play. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the Difference Between the SEC and Big Ten

For Babalade, the 2026 season offers his first opportunity in football's other premier conference. Still, he doesn't think the game changes much.

"They got nice weight rooms here," he said. "Talent-wise, everybody has talent, no matter where you go. That's how ball is. So, just keep doing what you're doing."

It doesn't appear to be anything he hasn't seen before. After 15 games of starting experience at South Carolina, Babalade is expecting much of the same in 2026.

On NU's Offense This Spring

The Huskers' offense is sure to look different with a mobile quarterback under center in 2026. For Babalade, he noted it's similar to what he dealt with at South Carolina when everything was clicking.

"We're explosive," he said. "We've got receivers, we've got running backs, we've got people who can do everything. I played with LaNorris [Sellers] and he was just breaking every tackle- Anthony [Colandrea] can scramble, so we've just got to keep blocking. "

Though he noted that Colandrea has a noticeably smaller frame than his former QB, Babalade made it clear his new-look signal-caller can still move. For a Nebraska offense that hasn't had that element in some time, a change of pace seems to be exciting for fans.

How he got the "Tree" Nickname

Believe it or not, "Tree" is not Babalade's real first name. It was a nickname he received playing youth football that has stuck with him ever since.

"It was youth league, and I was skinny," he said. "I never thought I'd play offensive line. I was trying to be a receiver, and it didn't work out. My coach was like, 'You look like a tree, we're going to call you tree.' And it just stuck with me forever."

Though he noted he was roughly 6-foot-2 at the time, Babalade is now 6-foot-5. Listed at 330 pounds as well, he is no easy human to move. For Nebraska's coaching staff, they hope he drops his roots long the offensive line for multiple years to come in Lincoln.