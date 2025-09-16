'It's Why We're Here': Dana Holgorsen, John Butler Turn Focus to Michigan, Big Ten Play
LINCOLN—Dana Holgorsen is ready to get into Big Ten Conference play.
Speaking with the media on Tuesday, the Husker offensive coordinator said these types of games are why people come to Nebraska.
"This is why we're all here," Holgorsen said. "It's why I'm here. It's why this coaching staff is here. Why the majority of our players came here is for Big Ten football, the highest level of football."
Holgorsen said it was "awesome" to dip his toe into league games last year, taking over the play calling with three games to go in the regular season.
"There's a lot of really good defenses that have played in this league," Holgorsen said. "Michigan certainly set the standard for that for a long time."
As for what Michigan does offensively, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has shown a strong ability to run the football. That's something that Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler knows gave them fits in the season opener.
"Quarterbacks that move out of the pocket are a little bit of a concern," Butler said. "But we saw that in Week 1. We made our adjustments both schematically and philosophically. I think we're going to be more prepared for that part of the game, in terms of how we call the game, how we approach that player."
In the pass game, Nebraska has yet to allow an opponent to reach the 70-yard mark. Michigan is averaging 209 yards a game through the air.
"They have a nice collection of guys," Butler said of Michigan's pass catchers, identifying Semaj Morgan, Donaven McCulley, and Andrew Marsh. "Their tight ends present some problems for us, both on the inside and the outside.
"We're stepping into Big Ten play, no disrespect to the previous teams we've played, but the the competition level is going to increase."
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
From the Other Side
- Michigan On SI | Why Nebraska is a must-win game for Michigan
- MLive | ‘Twitched up’ Michigan linebacker expected to see more time as edge rusher
- Detroit Free Press* | Justice Haynes, one of top RBs in nation, not focused on eye-popping numbers
- Michigan Insider | Takeaways from Biff Poggi, Lou Esposito’s interviews ahead of Nebraska game
- Michigan On SI | Young gun showdown: Dylan Raiola vs. Bryce Underwood
- Michigan Daily | Semaj Morgan becoming a reliable connection for Bryce Underwood
- Michigan Daily | In seven days, Michigan’s offensive philosophy evolves
- MLive | Michigan could have position battle brewing along OL before Nebraska game
- MLive | Is Michigan’s revamped offense ready for Big Ten? Nebraska will provide first test
- MLive* | Justice Haynes stuffing stat sheet early for Michigan, and sharing touchdowns
- Detroit Free Press* | How Biff Poggi became Michigan's trusted agent and known friend
- The Wolverine | Expect Michigan to use Jaishawn Barham at edge more: 'So disruptive you have to account for him'
- The Wolverine* | Three takeaways from Biff Poggi radio show: 'Nothing held back' for Nebraska
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.