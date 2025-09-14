National media reacts to Bryce Underwood, projects top-25 ranking for Michigan
Michigan football had a terrific performance on Saturday against in-state Central Michigan. The Wolverines crushed the Chippewas 63-3 to move to 2-1 on the year. With a date at Nebraska looming, national media talked about Bryce Underwood's performance and where the Wolverines might be ranked in the new AP Top 25 poll.
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Texas A&M enters top 10, Alabama rises, Clemson falls from college football rankings"
Patterson has Michigan moving up to No. 20
"Sherrone Moore was sidelined to begin a two-game suspension, but the Wolverines showed no signs of being out-of-sorts in a 60-point win against Central Michigan. "
CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah "Time to unleash Bryce Underwood: Michigan star QB flashes untapped potential in blowout over Central Michigan"
"When No. 23 Michigan took the field against Central Michigan, Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore wasn't on the sideline. Instead, it was the eccentric Biff Poggi serving as an interim, coming off the bench to replace Moore as he served a suspension dating back to the sign-stealing investigation.
"Maybe it's a coincidence, but Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood seemed to play with a looseness reminiscent of Poggi's trademark cutoff sleeves in a 63-3 win against Central Michigan.
"With Moore out of the building, Underwood flexed every bit of the ability that made him the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. He connected on 16 of 25 passes with two of them credited as drops. He hit four passes of 20 or more yards, including a pinpoint 32-yard touchdown to Semaj Morgan right in the soft spot of zone coverage....."
Fox Sports' RJ Young "2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls"
Young has Michigan moving up to No. 18 in the country.
"Michigan racked up 381 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 55 carries in a statement win without head coach Sherrone Moore on the sideline. Freshman QB Bryce Underwood totaled 349 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, becoming the first Michigan quarterback to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since 2013."
SI's Patrick Andres "College Football Week 3 Winners and Losers: Georgia Tech Has the Nation Abuzz"
Andres grouped Michigan, Alabama, and Nebraska as winners.
"Each of these three teams deserves credit for sharpening their focus, and standing out even among the crowd of contenders warming up against lesser competition. Alabama looked moribund against Florida State; the Crimson Tide have since destroyed Louisiana-Monroe and dominated Wisconsin 38–14 Saturday. Michigan rebounded from a loss to Oklahoma by giving quarterback Bryce Underwood nine carries against Central Michigan, which he turned into 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 63–3 win. Nebraska, a 68–0 winner over Akron last Saturday, beat Houston Christian 59–7 this Saturday. Next up for the Wolverines and Cornhuskers: each other."
More Michigan News:
PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's electric win over Central Michigan
Things you might not have known about Michigan's huge win over Central Michigan
Social media is in awe of Bryce Underwood, Michigan after beating CMU
Takeaways: Bryce Underwood is unleashed in Michigan's dominant win over Central Michigan