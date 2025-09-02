‘It’s His Time’: Matt Rhule on Carter Nelson’s Opportunity After Bonner Injury
While the Huskers did enough to eke out a win in their 2025 season opener, they didn’t escape unscathed. Earlier in the week, Matt Rhule confirmed that wide receiver Janiran Bonner will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL, leaving a significant void in Nebraska’s offensive scheme.
Though the news was disheartening, Rhule didn’t hesitate to name his expected replacement: Carter Nelson. The 240-pound sophomore tight end appeared in all 13 games last fall in a versatile role, similar to what Bonner was projected to play this season. After rehabbing from offseason surgery, Nelson will need to accelerate his transition from fall camp to game-ready form in quick fashion. His ability to do so is a challenge that has the potential to swing outcomes in upcoming games.
Despite any concern from fans, Rhule expressed confidence in his young tight end. “I think now is the time for Carter to really step up,” he said. “Carter’s as talented of a guy as there is in the country.” Those words set the stage for Nelson’s increased role, one that will likely showcase his versatility as a pass catcher, blocker, and even an occasional ball carrier.
The good news for Nebraska fans is that this role isn’t entirely new to Nelson. As a Nebraska prep standout, he lined up at quarterback, running back, receiver, and even contributed on defense. Last fall, in his first full season of 11-man football, that versatility carried over.
He recorded 10 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and ran the ball twice as well as filled in several times at various spots in the backfield as a blocker. Modest numbers, but enough to show he could adjust to higher-level defenders and the physical demands of the college game.
This offseason, while recovering from surgery, Nelson reportedly added 25 pounds to his frame. Now stronger and more prepared for the physicality of the Big Ten, he’ll be counted on to put that work to use in a larger role this fall.
While Bonner’s role wasn’t one that filled the stat sheet, his contributions were critical to Nebraska’s offensive rhythm. His perimeter blocking and ability to stretch the field opened up opportunities for others, and replicating that impact will be vital for sustained success in 2025.
Nelson won’t shoulder that responsibility alone, but Matt Rhule’s comments suggest he’ll play a much larger part in filling that void. Dana Holgorsen echoed that sentiment, saying, "It's going to take multiple people to replace him, but it's an opportunity for a guy like Carter Nelson." With a strong work ethic, added size, and experience from last season, the sophomore tight end is emerging as a key piece in Nebraska’s offensive puzzle.
With the full confidence of his coaches and teammates, Nelson now has an opportunity to become one of Nebraska’s most important offensive contributors this fall, even if his name isn’t called often in the passing game. If he delivers on that promise, his role could help define the Huskers’ offensive ceiling in 2025.
Looking ahead, Nelson’s emergence is about more than replacing Bonner, it’s about ushering in a new era of depth and sustainability in Nebraska's program. If he can build on last season’s foundation and handle a heavier workload, Nebraska not only fills a crucial gap for 2025, but also shows future recruits that opportunity awaits those ready to step up.
In a year where wins are expected to come from consistent execution, having a reliable playmaker like Nelson develop into a bigger piece of the offensive plan could be the difference between a good season and a great one.
While the results are yet to be seen, if Nelson's recruiting ranking out of high school was any indication, don't be surprised if he's able to step up to the plate in a big way for the Huskers this fall.
