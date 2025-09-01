Nebraska Wide Receiver Janiran Bonner Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury
LINCOLN—Janiran Bonner's season is over.
Matt Rhule made the announcement to open his Akron game week media session on Monday. Rhule said wide receiver Bonner tore his ACL.
"It's a tremendous loss on the field," Rhule said, listing all of the different portions of the game Bonner played, including every aspect of special teams as well as running back and tight end. "I just know how much he means to everybody. He doesn't mean a lot to us because he's a good player; he means a lot to us because of who he is."
Bonner took a fourth-quarter carry inside the 10-yard line, where he was high-lowed by a pair of Bearcat defenders, meaning one hit him in the knee area while another delivered a blow to the shoulder. This caused a fumble that went out of bounds. Nebraska kept the ball and would score two plays later, but Bonner limped off the field and into the training tent.
Bonner had two carries for four yards in Kansas City, adding one reception for another four yards.
Playing fullback as a redshirt freshman in 2023, Bonner saw action in all 12 games, making three starts. He finished that season with four carries for nine yards and one touchdown.
Last fall, Bonner switched to wide receiver, playing in all 13 games with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 11 yards and one touchdown.
Coming into this season, Bonner had earned the respect of his coaches for his hard-nosed play, but also of his teammates for what it means to be a Cornhusker. He was voted one of the single-digit players, allowing him to wear the No. 4 this season.
Nebraska has no shortage of receiving depth, but that does not lessen the loss of a leader on the field and in practice, leading by example. The Huskers also lose a versatile chess piece for offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, as Bonner is known for his ability to line up practically anywhere on the field.
Against Cincinnati, Dylan Raiola found nine different receivers for his 33 completions. Running back Emmett Johnson led the way with seven, followed by six each for wideouts Nyziah Hunter and Dane Key, and then five each for tight end Luke Lindenmeyer and wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. Hunter and Key both also found the end zone.
On the rushing side, Johnson carried the load with 25 carries for 108 yards. Bonner and tight end Heinrich Haarberg were next with identical lines of two carries for four yards.
Nebraska returns to action Saturday night against Akron. That game is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.