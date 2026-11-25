Jamal Rule has carried Nebraska's ground game for the running backs all season, and it hasn't come without a cost.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the true freshman running back, who leads the Huskers with 705 rushing yards, discussed how his body is holding up after Saturday's 31-28 win over Ohio State, a game in which he carried 23 times for 70 yards. He also looked ahead to his first Iowa game on Black Friday.

Jamal Rule vs Ohio State | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Managing a Physical Season

Rule was asked how he felt coming out of the Ohio State game. "I was a little beat up, but like I said, just trying to get my body ready," Rule said.

Recovery has become part of the routine, including the cold tub and massages, along with working with his coaches. Rule was injured in the first quarter at Michigan State and missed the Maryland game before returning against Indiana. It's still with him.

"You've got to take care of your body, because I had an injury early on and I thought I'd bounce back, but I'm still having a little trouble from that," Rule continued.

He said he hasn't changed how he runs. If it hurts, he goes to the sideline, gets "back ready," and returns to run "as hard as I can." Defenders in college are "bigger and faster," he said, so he leans on tape and preparation.

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Closing Out Ohio State

Rule was asked what the offense did differently to hold off the Buckeyes, who had ended Nebraska's hopes of a top-25 win so many times before. "I think it was just our mindset. We had a lot of things to think about these past four games that we lost," Rule said. "So I think just getting in that situation, we all didn't want that to happen again."

The win ended a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents. "We all wanted it really bad," Rule continued. "Wanted to win that game."

He also pointed to short yardage as a point of pride, including the fourth-and-1 on the final drive. "I'm trying to get to a spot," Rule said. "Just having that mindset, not letting nobody stop you when it comes to short yardage."

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Running Back Room 'Trust'

Rule was asked how much the running back room has grown closer this season. "It's grown a lot. No matter who's in, any one of us who goes in, we all know the mission," Rule said.

The coaches are on board too. "We have trust in all of our running backs," Rule continued. "We're all good enough to be in there. Just how the dice roll and who gets the bulk of the carries, but I feel like any one of us could go in there."

Rule was asked about his third-down block on that final drive and about coming back from the opening drive. "You have to be able to do multiple things as a running back, and blocking is one of them, especially whenever you're protecting your quarterback," Rule said. He hasn't forgotten that first drive. "I feel like I let my team down," Rule continued. "So just coming back and being able to help my team out any way I can."

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Iowa Rivalry 'Runs Deep'

Rule was asked about playing in the rivalry for the first time. "I'm ready," Rule said. "They're a good team and I'm just ready to play against them. It's a long-time rivalry, so ready to see what that's about. Ready to have fun."

Asked whether Iowa's recent success in the series fires him up, he said it does. "Yeah, definitely. Just trying to do what we did last week, break streaks and everything," Rule said. "I also don't like losing."

No. 15 Iowa held its last opponent to 28 rushing yards, and Rule said the answer begins up front. "I think it starts up front," Rule said. "Our coaches are getting our line ready, because Iowa has a good scheme when it comes to run defense."

The backs have a role too. "Making people miss in the running back room, fighting for extra yards, things like that," Rule continued. "Not letting one person take us down like that."

Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) closes the regular season at Iowa on Friday at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

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