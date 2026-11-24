

Matt Rhule finally has his signature win at Nebraska. Now he has an opportunity to build on it against Iowa, change the narrative surrounding his program and begin putting to rest the lingering doubts about where he's taking the Huskers.

For the first time in more than a decade, Nebraska fans got to storm the field after beating a ranked opponent. The Huskers knocked off No. 16 Ohio State 31-28 Saturday, ending a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams dating back to September 2016.

Nebraska needed this kind of win after suffering heartbreaking losses in similar situations against Indiana, Oregon and Washington.



Taking possession with 3:52 remaining and holding a lead against the Buckeyes, then finishing the game in victory formation, provided the sort of relief this fan base — and program — has needed for what feels like a lifetime.

Nebraska fans storm the field after the Huskers' 31-28 win over Ohio State, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like they did against Indiana and Oregon, Nebraska looked every bit as talented as Ohio State, which makes those earlier losses all the more frustrating. The Huskers had spent the majority of those games outplaying their opponents, only to come up short when it mattered most.

But they sealed the deal this time, perhaps signaling this team is learning how to win these games in these moments.



It was the kind of win Rhule desperately needed, even if it came with a reminder of just how disappointing this season has been. This team should be 10-1, or at worst, 9-2.

What might have been

Nebraska started 5-0, had fans thinking about a potential playoff run, then lost four straight games.

It squandered fourth-quarter leads against Indiana, Oregon and Washington, and followed those losses with a lifeless performance against Illinois.

Instead of competing for a spot in the Big Ten's upper tier, the Huskers were scrambling to become bowl eligible.



That was never supposed to be the standard in Rhule's fourth season.

Here's a statistic that tells you plenty about both the talent on this roster and the frustration surrounding it: Nebraska has not been outgained in any of its first 11 games.



Georgia, Notre Dame and UCLA have likewise made it through 11 games without being outgained. Those teams are ranked first, third and 10th, respectively, in Sunday's AP poll. UCLA was fourth before its triple-overtime loss to Michigan.



Nebraska? Seven wins and four losses.

Now, total yardage doesn't decide games, and the nonconference schedule helped inflate some of those numbers. But when you continually move the football and hold opponents in check, you ought to have more to show for it. Nebraska has outgained its opponents by more than 1,600 yards this season, yet it's spent half of it as a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team.

That gap between what Nebraska is capable of doing and what it has actually accomplished has defined Rhule's tenure. The Huskers have become much better at competing with good teams. They haven't become nearly good enough at beating them.

Saturday's win offers something that has been missing from the argument that Nebraska is making meaningful progress: proof on the scoreboard.



The question now is whether Rhule can build on it.

Opportunity in Iowa City

Friday's trip to Iowa City presents a tremendous opportunity, and not just because the opponent is Iowa.



The Hawkeyes are 9-2, ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll and are a bubble team to make the playoffs. If they were to beat Nebraska and finish 10-2, it would be hard for the committee not to give them an at-large spot.

How sweet would it be to snatch that away from them?



Considering the way this rivalry has played out since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, that should be more than enough motivation for a fan base that has spent far too many Black Fridays watching Iowa celebrate.

Since Bo Pelini was fired following the 2014 season, Iowa has won 10 of 11 meetings, turning this rivalry into an annual exercise in frustration for an entire generation of Husker players and fans.

Turnovers, special teams mistakes and an inability to execute when it mattered most have repeatedly cost Nebraska against the Hawkeyes.



Beating Iowa would be another indication Rhule's teams are finally shedding that label, while exorcising plenty of demons in the process.

Matt Rhule walks on the sideline during the second quarter of the Ohio State game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since 2010, when Nebraska knocked off No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Missouri in consecutive weeks in late October, the Huskers would have back-to-back victories over ranked opponents.



It would also mark the first time they've beaten two Top 25 teams in the same season since 2011, when they defeated No. 9 Michigan State and No. 12 Penn State.

A win would all but ensure Nebraska finishes the regular season ranked for the first time since 2016, which is also the last time they posted a winning conference record.



It would also give the Huskers their first winning November since 2015, something I've repeatedly highlighted when discussing Rhule's struggles.



What better way to end that run than by knocking Iowa out of the playoff picture?

2028 recruiting needs a boost

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There are implications beyond Friday, too.



Nebraska is sitting on a 2027 recruiting class that, in my opinion, is the Huskers' strongest since Bill Callahan's celebrated 2005 haul.

After four consecutive losses, the buzzards were circling.



Although there wasn't much internal worry about a rash of decommitments from this group that's bonded around five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, future classes have taken a more wait-and-see approach after how the season unfolded.

The early signing period opens Dec. 2, just five days after the Iowa game, and while signing day drama is always a possibility, Husker coaches aren't anticipating any attrition.

Beating Ohio State, and potentially Iowa, would give the coaches concrete evidence to point to when discussing the program's trajectory with current underclassmen and help get the ball rolling with the 2028 class.

Four-star wide receiver Isaiah Grant is among the 2028 prospects the Huskers are pursing. | @iamisaiahgrant/instagram

Nebraska has hosted a steady stream of highly rated 2028 and 2029 prospects throughout the fall. More than 20 four- and five-star prospects have been through Lincoln.



Thirty recruits were in Memorial Stadium for the Ohio State upset, including several four-star prospects who have already made repeat trips to Lincoln.

This time around, they weren't just watching a competitive loss to another national brand. They saw Nebraska finish the job and watched thousands of fans pour onto the field afterward.



It's the sort of moment that gives recruits the confidence this staff is helping the program turn the corner.

Nebraska still doesn't have a public commitment in its 2028 class, but with several priority targets having visited this season, that could soon change.



Rhule and his staff have spent months building relationships dating back to spring. A pair of ranked wins to close the season would give them more to sell than the facilities, fan support and a promise that better days are coming.

Staffing move(s) upcoming

It could also make a difference when Rhule starts reshaping his staff.



There's no denying Glenn Thomas has sparked the offense and has them playing the way they should have all season, but I still don't see a scenario where he keeps the job beyond the bowl game.



Remember, when Marcus Satterfield was relieved of play-calling duties in November 2024, Matt Rhule didn't turn to Thomas, his former offensive coordinator at both Temple and Baylor.

Rather than trust the coach who knew the system and had worked hands-on with his starting quarterback all offseason, Rhule handed the keys to Dana Holgorsen, who had arrived just a week earlier as a consultant to evaluate the struggling offense.



Keeping Thomas now would feel like throwing a third dart at the board when a schematic overhaul seems more appropriate.

Rhule will be under the microscope next season regardless of how this one ends. He needs to capitalize on the program's momentum and resources to bring in an accomplished coordinator.

That hire will likely determine what happens with several other offensive assistants.



I believe Rhule also needs to take a serious look at his special teams. Brett Maher and Nick Humphrey have shared coordinating responsibilities, and they've lived up to the low expectations I expressed before the season.

Nebraska's special teams rankings have plummeted after the departure of coordinator Mike Ekeler. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Nebraska ranks 111th nationally in special teams efficiency. Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings aren't much kinder, placing the Huskers 93rd, while Phil Steele's special teams ratings have them 80th.

Three different analytical systems, three different methodologies, and all three agree that Nebraska's special teams are among the nation's worst.



With the importance of the 2027 season looming large for Rhule, he should make a run at an established, proven special teams coordinator who can take ownership of the entire operation.

Filling these roles will be much easier if the vibe is better entering December, when a lot of closed-door handshakes will be made with potential candidates.

Consider the difference between trying to recruit an offensive coordinator after another disappointing November and doing so after beating Ohio State and Iowa back-to-back.



One makes Rhule look like a coach desperate to save his job. The other gives him a much stronger case that this program is moving forward and that a new coordinator could help push them over the top.

Recapturing momentum

Nebraska can't get those losses to Indiana, Oregon, Washington or Illinois back. It's not going to turn a disappointing regular season into the breakthrough many expected simply by showing up in Iowa City.



But the Huskers can finish 8-4, collect a second straight win over a ranked opponent, spoil their rival's playoff hopes and head into bowl preparation with genuine momentum.

A week ago, that seemed pretty unlikely.



Saturday changed things. Now Rhule and his players need to prove it wasn't just a one-week exception.



For once, Nebraska has a chance to decide how its season will be remembered instead of spending another winter explaining why it fell short.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.