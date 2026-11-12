Jeremy Pernell’s Top Candidates for Offensive Coordinator at Nebraska: Kevin Decker - Memphis



This profile is part of a series by Jeremy Pernell, who has identified several potential candidates to fill Nebraska’s vacancy at offensive coordinator after head coach Matt Rhule’s firing of Dana Holgorsen. | Prev. • Intro • Next





A productive running game doesn't have to mean lining up with multiple tight ends and trying to overpower everyone. Kevin Decker has built his reputation running an offense that creates favorable matchups and looks by spreading defenses across the field.



He's also shown he can adapt that approach to different quarterbacks and personnel.

Decker was an outstanding quarterback at New Hampshire, earning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year honors in 2011 before moving into coaching.



His early stops included Montana State and Brown, where he became offensive coordinator in 2018. He subsequently spent four seasons coordinating Fordham's offense before taking the same position at Old Dominion in 2023.

Decker was hired by Memphis head coach Charles Huff last December and currently serves as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, where he has orchestrated one of the best offenses in the country.



Kevin Decker is in his first season as offensive coordinator at Memphis after holding the same role and Old Dominion and Fordham. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His system is rooted in the veer-and-shoot offense popularized by Josh Heupel and Alex Golesh. Decker was introduced to many of those principles through David Weeks, a former UCF assistant who helped explain the system to him while he was at Fordham.



The approach uses unusually wide receiver splits to stretch defenses horizontally and create favorable numbers near the line of scrimmage. When defenses commit extra players to stopping the run, quarterbacks have opportunities to attack isolated receivers downfield.



It's an offense that can produce explosive passing plays without abandoning the running game.



The results at Fordham were extraordinary and helped get Decker noticed.

In 2022, the Rams led the FCS in total offense at 608.9 yards per game and ranked second in scoring at 49.5 points. They also led the FCS in passing at 413.8 yards per contest.

Kevin Decker starred at quarterback during his senior season at New Hampshire in 2011. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Tim DeMorat threw for 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns that season, earning his third consecutive Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year award.



Decker subsequently demonstrated that his system could work with a very different quarterback at Old Dominion.

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After a relatively modest first season, the Monarchs improved from 23.8 points and 348.2 total yards per game in 2023 to 32 points and 454.7 yards in 2025.



More importantly, they finished seventh nationally in rushing at 238.3 yards per game.

Quarterback Colton Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 1,007 rushing yards and 13 scores. Offensive linemen Zach Barlev and Ryan Joyce also earned all-conference recognition.

Decker's first season at Memphis has been equally impressive.



The Tigers rank fifth nationally in total offense at 513.3 yards per game and are tied for 14th in scoring at 37.6 points. They're ninth in rushing at 222.8 yards and 13th in passing at 290.6.

Running back Manny Covey is part of a balanced Memphis offense that is averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That sort of balance and production is impressive, especially considering Decker inherited another quarterback situation and has quickly implemented his system.

There's also a compelling financial argument for Nebraska to explore.



According to reports, Decker received a two-year, $1 million agreement from Memphis. Nebraska has demonstrated the ability to pay considerably more and could triple his salary.

The biggest question is how his offense would translate against Big Ten defenses. He's never coached at the Power Four level, and the week-to-week competition would be a significant adjustment.

Still, he's installed successful offenses at multiple schools, developed outstanding quarterbacks and demonstrated that his running game can be more than a complementary piece.



I'd be very interested in seeing what he could do with Nebraska's resources.

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