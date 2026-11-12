Six Top-Shelf Possibilities for Offensive Coordinator at Nebraska



In an article earlier this week, I approached Nebraska's upcoming offensive coordinator search from a practical standpoint. I believe Matt Rhule's shaky job status will add an unwanted wrinkle into a process that would, under normal circumstances, attract several outstanding candidates.

Like I explained previously, there are talented assistants working under prominent offensive-minded head coaches who haven't had an opportunity to run their own show. There are experienced coordinators at smaller programs who have demonstrated they can build productive offenses. Others have been successful at different levels and might welcome the resources and opportunities available in Lincoln.

I highlighted five intriguing candidates who fall into those categories.



This time, I'm going to be more optimistic.



Let's lean into the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten with incredible resources at your disposal, the ability to recruit nationally, attract top portal targets and help return one of college football's most recognizable programs to prominence.

Nebraska has some of the best facilities in college football, outstanding fan support and the financial backing to compete with just about anybody. The Huskers have invested heavily in their football program, and those advantages should carry considerable weight when recruiting coaches.

That's particularly true when it comes to compensation.



Nebraska paid Dana Holgorsen $1.2 million annually and gave defensive coordinator Rob Aurich an initial three-year, $3.6 million contract before announcing an extension through 2029 this week.

Aurich will make $1.8 million annually under his new deal before his salary increases to $1.9 million in February 2028 and $2 million in February 2029. The new deal also includes a $3 million buyout if Aurich leaves for another assistant coaching position before February 2028.

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Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Athletic director Troy Dannen has demonstrated his willingness to spend significant money on coordinators. For some candidates, it could represent a substantial financial opportunity and be enough to lure them into choppy, uncertain waters.



During Monday's press conference, Rhule said he wants an offense that's physical and can run the football, control the line of scrimmage, protect the ball and produce explosive plays.

Much like you'd hope Dannen would swing for the fences and make coaches like Bob Chesney and James Franklin tell him no if he ever has to find Rhule's replacement, I've zeroed in on six coaches Rhule should approach the same way.



Each brings elements of what he's looking for offensively. They have creative systems that put defenses in conflict and impressive records of producing results.

A couple are established play-callers with proven track records at the Power Four and Big Ten levels. Others are rising offensive minds who I believe are at the forefront of current offensive trends and could pair beautifully with a coach on a similar trajectory defensively, like Aurich.



I consider all six potential home-run hires. The top of this list is a familiar name.

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