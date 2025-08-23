Jeremy Pernell's 2025 Nebraska Football Preview: The Linebackers
Fifth in a series
Linebackers
Week 1 depth chart:
• LB: Marques Watson-Trent (Sr.) -or- Vincent Shavers (So.)
• LB: Javin Wright (Sr.), Jacob Bower (So.), Dawson Merritt (Fr.)
• Jack: Dasan McCullough (Sr.), Jordan Ochoa (RFr.), Willis McGahee IV (So.), Dylan Rogers (So.)
We could see some really interesting personnel groupings along the D-line on passing downs where we see more than one Jack linebacker on the field. Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough is expected to be the primary starter on most downs, but you're going to see a lot of Willis McGahee IV as well. I think they'll be on the field together a lot.
Jordan Ochoa is someone who flew way under the radar last season until attrition following the regular season forced defensive coaches to look for guys to replace lost production. Defensive coordinator John Butler noticed Ochoa during bowl prep and gave him a handful of snaps in the game against Boston College. He's carried that momentum into the offseason and was one of the big surprises yesterday when we was listed above McGahee on the depth chart. No "or" in sight, either. All three Jacks LBs will see plenty of action this season.
Former inside linebacker Dylan Rogers has made the move to Jack after a quiet first few seasons on campus. The former Scott Frost recruit will be joined by Maverick Noonan in an attempt to try and carve out a role this season.
The staff is extremely confident in their three-man rotation of Vincent Shavers, Javin Wright and Marques Watson-Trent at the traditional linebacker spots. I can see packages where all three of those guys are on the field with each other, but in their base lineup, it could be dependent on their opponent in regards to who "starts" the game. But again, those three will see extensive playing time and be on the field for most of the game.
Marques Watson-Trent was one of the most prolific players in the Sun Belt Conference while playing for Georgia Southern. With 49 career games and 37 starts, Watson-Trent has collected over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons on his way to being named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year last season, while also being named all-conference three straight seasons (second-team in 2022 and first-team in 2023, 2024).
Javin Wright will be in his seventh season at Nebraska after being granted a medical hardship waiver. He missed the entire 2020 COVID season and all but two games of the 2021 campaign because of injuries. After relatively healthy 2022 and 2023 seasons that saw him play in 22 games with two starts, Wright seemed poised for a breakout last year before blood clots sidelined him for two months. Even without being able to practice, Wright made his presence felt in nine games for the Huskers.
Finally cleared to practice at the end of the season, the cornerback-turned safety-turned-linebacker played his best game as a Husker in the Pinstripe Bowl. Matt Rhule has called him a "cheat code," and if he can stay healthy, he could leave a lasting impression during his final season at Nebraska.
Vincent Shavers is an ascending player who could be all-conference soon. He shared time with John Bullock last year, but after gaining 15 pounds this offseason he's ready for a prominent role in this defense. Shavers was the highest-graded freshman linebacker in the country last season and with the game slowing down for him even more heading into Year 2, I think he's on the verge of becoming one of the better linebackers to have played at Nebraska in a long time.
Head coach Matt Rhule has been complimentary of former walk-on Jacob Bower, who has practiced his way into the two-deep at linebacker coming out of camp. However, I think he's going to have a hard time holding off true freshman Dawson Merritt — the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska's 2025 class —for that spot.
Merritt missed spring ball while he continued to rehab from a partially torn labrum injury he sustained during his senior season in high school. He's made huge strides in fall camp, and I can see him carving out a role this season. Had he been afforded a full offseason, I don't think there's any doubt that LB4 spot would be all his. He's someone I expect to see on the field more as the season gets underway.
Christian Jones is another promising member of the 2025 class. He's had an up-and-down offseason while learning the Husker defense. The physical potential is there once he masters the mental aspects of the position. He could be an asset on special teams while preserving his redshirt.
Much like the freshman D-line class, the Huskers had a very good 2025 linebacker class. Coaches are also extremely high on Millard North’s Pierce Mooberry, who will redshirt this season after suffering an ACL injury seven games into his senior season.
I'll finish off the roster breakdown tomorrow with a look at the defensive secondary.
Also today: The defensive line
Previous installments:
• QBs & RBs • WRs & TEs • O-line
